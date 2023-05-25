Ameresco, Inc. ( NYSE:AMRC, Financial), a leading clean technology integrator specializing in energy+efficiency and renewable+energy, today announced that members of its management team will attend the following investor conferences:

On May 25, 2023, Ameresco’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Doran Hole, will host a fireside chat at the B. Riley Securities 23rd Institutional Investor Conference at 7.30 AM PT. Ameresco’s management team, including Mr. Hole and Britta MacIntosh, EVP and General Manager of Ameresco’s West and Europe regions will also host investor meetings throughout the day.

On May 31, 2023, Ameresco’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Doran Hole, will participate in the 20th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference in Minneapolis, MN. Ameresco’s management team, including Mr. Hole and Lou Maltezos, EVP of Ameresco’s Central and Canada regions will also host investor meetings throughout the day.

On June 7, 2023, Ameresco’s Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer, George Sakellaris, will present at 10.20 AM ET at the Stifel 2023 Cross Sector Insight Conference in Boston, MA. Ameresco’s management team including Mr. Sakellaris and Josh Baribeau, SVP of Ameresco’s Finance and Corporate Treasury will also host investor meetings throughout the day.

On June 8, 2023, Ameresco’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Doran Hole, will present at 11.20 AM CT at the William Blair's 43rd Annual Growth Stock Conference in Chicago, IL. Ameresco’s management team, including Mr. Hole and Lou Maltezos, EVP of Ameresco’s Central and Canada regions will also host investor meetings throughout the day.

On June 22, 2023, Ameresco’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Doran Hole, will participate in the ROTH 9th Annual London Conference. Ameresco’s management team, including Mr. Hole and Josh Baribeau, SVP of Ameresco’s Finance and Corporate Treasury will also host investor meetings throughout the day.

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. ( NYSE:AMRC, Financial) is a leading independent clean technology integrator of comprehensive services, energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. Ameresco’s sustainability services include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure and the development, construction and operation of renewable energy plants. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,300 employees providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and Europe. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

