Juniper Networks and ServiceNow Collaborate to Deliver End-to-End Automation for Enterprise Network Service Provisioning & Monitoring

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Juniper+Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, and ServiceNow, the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, today announced a partnership to deliver end-to-end automation for Managed Service Providers and Enterprises. With this newly formed collaboration leveraging Juniper Mist Cloud and ServiceNow Telecom Service Management and Order Management for Telecom, joint customers can eliminate multi-layer, multivendor solutions, thereby boosting network deployment and operational efficiencies while reducing costs.

Juniper Networks joins the ServiceNow Technology Partner Program enabling both companies to expand their global reach while delivering better experiences for Managed Service Providers and Enterprise IT teams and their end users. With their longstanding relationship as mutual customers delivering best-of-breed automation solutions, Juniper and ServiceNow come together to automate and simplify day-to-day operations. Together, Juniper and ServiceNow will provide a turnkey, AI-driven, closed-loop solution that integrates into OSS/BSS or enterprise management systems for rapid network and services deployments.

For Managed Service Providers specifically, this collaboration automates many complex, manual and multiorganizational workflows that begin with onboarding customers and continue through the customer's life cycle. The combined solution accelerates time to revenue for Service Providers offering managed services by benefiting from the automated workflows available out of the box, including:

  • Customer onboarding and order management
  • Reusable template-based abstractions for simplified network services deployment
  • End-to-end monitoring and alerting

Joint customers and their end users can benefit from the following:

  • End-to-end network service provisioning, monitoring and alerting
  • Minimized manual workflows and operator errors
  • Proactive auto-ticketing for detection of network and service issues through AIOps

“By leveraging the power of two industry leaders, Juniper and ServiceNow, we are able to maximize the value of our offerings and drive meaningful value for our Service Provider and Enterprise customers and their customers,” said Sudheer Matta, Group VP of Products at Juniper Networks. “By combining ServiceNow’s powerful service management capabilities with Juniper’s AI-driven network automation, customers can benefit from a comprehensive end-to-end automation solution.”

“As businesses invest in digital transformation to address the complex market environment, they’re looking for proven platforms that orchestrate and automate manual work,” said Rohit Batra, Global GM and VP of Telco, Media and Technology Industries, ServiceNow. “Together, Juniper Networks and ServiceNow are redefining the possibilities for end-to-end automation by providing both Service Provider and Enterprise customers with a complete set of intelligent tools to streamline operations, improve experiences and lower costs.”

The collaboration between Juniper and ServiceNow builds upon the long-standing relationship between the two companies, rooted in common philosophies and open architectures that maximize user experiences.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks is dedicated to dramatically simplifying network operations and driving superior experiences for end users. Our solutions deliver industry-leading insight, automation, security and AI to drive real business results. We believe that powering connections will bring us closer together while empowering us all to solve the world’s greatest challenges of well-being, sustainability and equality. Additional information can be found at Juniper Networks (www.juniper.net) or connect with Juniper on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Juniper Networks, the Juniper Networks logo, Juniper, Junos, and other trademarks listed here are registered trademarks of Juniper Networks, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230518005183r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230518005183/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.