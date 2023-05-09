Clifton Mining Company (OTCBB: CFTN) (Clifton) - "May 2023 Report"

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, May 18, 2023

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Financial Reports – Clifton Mining has released its audited financial statements for 2022, which have been filed with the OTC Markets and so the information should be updated on their website shortly. The release of the audited statement was delayed because it was determined at the time the statements were ready for issuance, that the Company's holdings in Desert Hawk Gold Corp. required a valuation. Desert Hawk had not had a stock sale since 2020 and so the alternative was to either write the investment down to zero or get an valuation done. Management determined that the valuation was the appropriate action to determine the representative value. Time was required to contract with a Valuation company and for them to prepare the valuation. As noted in the audited report dated May 9, 2023, the investment was valued at $0.28 per share or $1,627,031 requiring a write-down of $4,183,794. We encourage anyone interested to read the full 2022 audited financial report now being updated to the Company's website.

Notice of March 2023 Distribution – American Silver, LLC declared a $0.05 per share distribution, which totaled $76,250 distributed to Clifton Mining Company, its largest single shareholder. For more information about the American Silver, LLC companies and products, please see the following websites: https://silverbiotics.com/, www.ablmedical.com, and https://ablmfg.com/.

Production and Metal Sales - Clifton has received the production report from Desert Hawk Gold Corp. encompassing January 2023 to April 2023, reporting that during these first four months of 2023, that they've sold a total of 699 ounces of gold and a total of 1,011 ounces of silver, all of which have been recovered from the leach pad. They also estimate that at the end of April 2023, there are remaining 1,795 recoverable ounces of gold on the leach pad.

Property Report – Since last year, our consulting geologist has continued his efforts in researching the Company's properties both onsite and through previously issued reports. Many samples have been taken and processed and so we anticipate his report in the next few weeks.

Clifton trades on the OTC Markets under the symbol: "CFTN".

Note: Any statements released by Clifton Mining Company that are forward looking are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Editors and investors are cautioned that forward looking statements invoke risk and uncertainties that may affect the company's business prospects and performance.

favicon.png?sn=CA04075&sd=2023-05-18 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clifton-mining-company-otcbb-cftn-clifton--may-2023-report-301828340.html

SOURCE Clifton Mining Company

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CA04075&Transmission_Id=202305180700PR_NEWS_USPR_____CA04075&DateId=20230518
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.