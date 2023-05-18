United Group select Enghouse Networks as their Preferred Partner to Deliver Mobile Messaging Services Across the Group

1 hours ago
MARKHAM, ON, May 18, 2023

MARKHAM, ON , May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Enghouse Networks, a leading global telecommunications technology provider, today announced the beginning of an exciting partnership to deliver the next generation of messaging services in Southeast Europe. United Group, a dynamic telecommunication, and media company with an extensive presence across the region, has chosen Enghouse as their preferred mobile messaging partner across the entire group including Greece and Slovenia.

A Partnership Built on Trust & Delivery

In 2022, United Group issued a proposal for Slovenia and Greece, from vendors who could meet their messaging and call completion needs. Selecting Enghouse as their preferred vendor builds on existing work with companies within the group and the region.

Enghouse initially began working with United Group companies in Bulgaria. Vivacom was looking for a messaging solution that could consolidate and simplify the network while reducing recurring costs. Enghouse, which was already operating in the region, was able to successfully meet those needs. After the successful deployment of the Vivacom project, Enghouse also partnered with United Group Telemach Croatia to complete another successful deployment.

United Group is an active, dynamic, and growing group across the telco sector. They are driven by speed, efficiency, and quality of services for their subscriber base - demonstrable qualities they were looking for in their choice of messaging partner.

"United Group is a fast, efficient, quality-driven telecommunications service provider and we want to select partners who can assist us in achieving our business objectives swiftly and effectively and are aligned with our sustainability standards. We believe that Enghouse provides quality and economic benefits to help us achieve our aims", states Marko Miletić, Executive Director of Core Networks at the United Group.

"Enghouse Networks has been chosen as the preferred vendor to meet the business mobile messaging needs for United Group due to our track record of technical excellence, reliability, and timely delivery," says John Ryan, VP of Sales - EMEAA at Enghouse Networks. "United Group regards Enghouse as being highly trustworthy, knowledgeable, and experienced, and we're looking forward to deepening our partnership to deliver modern messaging services across the region."

Consolidate, Simplify & Modernize

Enghouse's mobile messaging platform provides a unified platform for all mobile messaging and call completion requirements. It allows network architecture to be modernized and simplified while reducing operating costs. It gives operators a set of real advantages allowing for quick, orderly deployment and next-generation service delivery.

About Enghouse Networks

Enghouse Networks is a reliable global telecommunications technology and solutions provider. Our commitment is to successfully deliver solutions that can enable digital transformation, ultimately building a connected global community. From edge to cloud, our applications reliably enable next-generation communications and media companies, defense, public safety agencies, and utilities to plan, design, engineer, monitor, protect and simplify network complexity, in a vendor-agnostic 5G, IoT, Cloud, AI, NFV, and SDN ecosystem. The Enghouse Networks technology portfolio spans Network Infrastructure, Business Support Systems (BSS), Operations Support Systems (OSS), and Digital Transformation solutions. For further information, visit www.enghousenetworks.com.

About United Group

Dutch-based United Group is the leading telecommunications and media operator in South-East Europe. Active in eight countries, the company has more than 15 million users and nearly 15,000 employees. It generates almost €2.7 billion in annual revenues. United Group has the widest network coverage in the region and offers users the most attractive selection of TV content from around the world. Significant investments in digital infrastructure, content and technology ensure the excellence of the products and services it provides to customers. United Group has been majority owned by BC Partners, one of the largest global investment companies, since March 2019.

