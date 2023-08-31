Natural Grocers® Announces Summer Sweepstakes at Colorado Springs Locations, June - August 2023

PR Newswire

LAKEWOOD, Colo., May 18, 2023

Company offers customers weekly chances to win free groceries, plus a weekend getaway for two

LAKEWOOD, Colo., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers®, the leading family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer in the U.S. and a Colorado-based company, announces a special summer sweepstakes at Colorado Springs locations, June 1August 31, 2023.[i] Customers at both Colorado Springs stores can enter to win $100 worth of free groceries each week. All entries will be automatically entered to win a grand prize weekend getaway for two at the Broadmoor, an iconic Colorado Springs resort, to cap off the summer in style.

Participating Locations:

HOW TO WIN FREE GROCERIES & A TRIP FOR TWO
Customers can enter to win once per week by submitting an entry form to the designated sweepstakes entry box at each store. One $100 Natural Grocers gift card will be awarded each week at both Colorado Springs store locations from June 1August 31. Each entry is automatically entered for a chance to win a grand prize weekend getaway for two at the Broadmoor Resort (a $2,500 value). One runner-up will win a $500 Natural Grocers gift card.

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE
Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company, founded in 1955, has 166 stores in 21 states. Visit www.NaturalGrocers.com for more information and store locations.

[i] Sweepstakes begins on 6/01/2023 and ends on 8/31/2023. No purchase necessary. A purchase will not increase your chances of winning. Weekly winners of $100 Natural Grocers Gift Card will be selected every Thursday, from 6/08/2023 through 8/31/2023. One weekly gift card winner, per store, each week for thirteen weeks. One grand prize winner will receive a weekend getaway package for two at the Broadmoor Resort or $2,500 in cash, at sponsor's sole discretion. Valid at Natural Grocers Colorado Springs and South Colorado Springs locations only; 7298 North Academy Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80920 and 1604 South Nevada Ave., Colorado Springs, CO 80906. Maximum of one entry, per person, per week. Grand Prize and Runner-Up Prize to be selected from all entries received by 8/31/2023. Open only to legal respondents of the following states who are at least 18 years old at the time of entry: AZ, AR, CO, ID, IA, KS, LA, MN, MO, MT, NE, NV, NM, ND, OK, OR, SD, TX, UT, WA and WY. Void where prohibited by law. Natural Grocers employees, including members of their households, are not eligible for this offer. For official rules and complete details visit www.naturalgrocers.com/sweepstakes. Sponsor: Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc.

