The Home Depot Partners with Army & Air Force Exchange Service to Offer Tax-Free Major Appliances

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ATLANTA, May 18, 2023

ATLANTA, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Home Depot is partnering with the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) to launch its tax-free offering of major appliances to military shoppers. All active-duty service members, dependents, retirees, Department of Defense civilians and retirees, and honorably discharged veterans who have confirmed eligibility at ShopMyExchange.com can make tax-free online purchases from the Exchange through this program.

the_home_depot_logo.jpg

Major appliances, such as washers, dryers, refrigerators, freezers, dishwashers, ovens, microwaves and more will be available for purchase through The Home Depot's branded online page at ShopMyExchange.com. Major appliance showrooms from The Home Depot are also launching at five post exchanges and base exchanges, including Fort Moore, GA, Fort Cavazos, TX, Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, TX, Dyess AFB, TX and Fort Sill, OK. The Home Depot and the Exchange plan to roll out more than 60 Home Depot appliance showrooms across the continental United States.

"The collaboration with the Exchange is another example of The Home Depot's ongoing commitment to better serving military service members and their families," said Hector Padilla, executive vice president of outside sales and service at The Home Depot. "Those who serve our country deserve the best products for their homes, and we are happy to be a resource for them."

In collaboration with the Exchange, The Home Depot will fulfill appliances ordered through ShopMyExchange.com and manage customer service for all deliveries and installations.

To shop or learn more about the Exchange program, please visit ShopMyExchange.com.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer. At the end of the first quarter, the company operated a total of 2,324 retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. The company employs approximately 475,000 associates. The Home Depot's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index. The Home Depot is #17 on the 2022 Fortune 500.

About the Army & Air Force Exchange Service

Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.5 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.

favicon.png?sn=CL03825&sd=2023-05-18 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-home-depot-partners-with-army--air-force-exchange-service-to-offer-tax-free-major-appliances-301827770.html

SOURCE The Home Depot

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL03825&Transmission_Id=202305180800PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL03825&DateId=20230518
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.