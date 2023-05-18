INTEGRAL AD SCIENCE EARNS INDUSTRY'S FIRST MRC ACCREDITATION FOR CTV VIEWABLE IMPRESSIONS

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, May 18, 2023

Viewability Accreditation Applies to IAS Certified Connected TV Traffic

NEW YORK, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Ad Science (Nasdaq: IAS), a global leader in digital media quality, today announced it has received the industry's first accreditation for Connected TV (CTV) video viewable impressions from the Media Rating Council (MRC).

Accreditation includes measurement of video-tracked ads, impressions, and related viewability metrics – including general invalid traffic detection – in CTV environments (applicable to certified traffic only). IAS is the only company to date to have earned MRC accreditation for viewability in CTV. IAS also received MRC accreditation for CTV-rendered impressions.

"Today's announcement of the industry's first CTV viewability accreditation further solidifies IAS's leadership in the Connected TV space," said Kevin Alvero, Chief Compliance Officer at IAS. "MRC accreditation represents the pinnacle of quality and transparency in digital media measurement. IAS is honored to be the first company to have attained this accreditation for CTV viewability."

IAS achieved these accreditations by undergoing a rigorous audit conducted by an independent CPA firm engaged by the MRC, which included tests across apps and device combinations to ensure its measurement of CTV video ads meets the MRC's standards for viewable impressions.

"The accreditation of IAS's measurement of video-tracked ads, impressions, and viewability metrics in CTV environments is a significant step in bringing transparency to marketers and publishers in this rapidly expanding space," said George W. Ivie, Executive Director and CEO of the MRC. "We congratulate IAS on this notable milestone, and for its continued demonstration of industry leadership in support of quality measurement through the accreditation process."

This latest accreditation achievement is further demonstration of IAS's commitment to bringing even greater transparency and quality to all aspects of the digital measurement landscape.

About Media Rating Council (MRC)
The MRC is a non-profit industry association established in 1963 composed of leading television, radio, print and Internet companies, as well as advertisers, advertising agencies and trade associations whose goal is to ensure measurement services that are valid, reliable and effective. Measurement services desiring MRC Accreditation are required to disclose to their customers all methodological aspects of their service; comply with the MRC Minimum Standards for Media Rating Research and other standards MRC produces; and submit to MRC-designed audits to authenticate and illuminate their procedures. In addition, the MRC membership actively pursues research issues they consider priorities in an effort to improve the quality of research in the marketplace. Currently more than 110 research products are audited by the MRC.

About Integral Ad Science
Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a global leader in digital media quality. IAS makes every impression count, ensuring that ads are viewable by real people, in safe and suitable environments, activating contextual targeting, and driving supply path optimization. Our mission is to be the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality for the world's leading brands, publishers, and platforms. We do this through data-driven technologies with actionable real-time signals and insight. Founded in 2009, IAS works with thousands of top advertisers and premium publishers worldwide. For more information, visit integralads.com.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Integral Ad Science, Inc.

