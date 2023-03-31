Wishpond Announces Date for its First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Video Conference Call

1 hours ago
PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, May 18, 2023

VANCOUVER, BC, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Wishpond Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: WISH) (OTCQX: WPNDF) (the "Company" or "Wishpond"), a provider of marketing-focused online business solutions, is pleased to announce that it expects to release its First Quarter Financial Statements and corresponding management's discussion and analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2023, before market open on Thursday, May 25th, 2023.

The Company will also host a conference call to discuss the results on the same day at 12:00 pm PT (3:00 pm ET). The call will be hosted by: Ali Tajskandar, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and David Pais, Chief Financial Officer.

Webinar Details:

Date:

May 25, 2023

Time:

12:00 pm PT (3:00 pm ET)

Webinar Registration:

https://bit.ly/WISH_Q1_2023

Dial-in:

+1 778 907 2071 (Vancouver local)


+1 647 374 4685 (Toronto local)

Meeting ID #:

898 1895 0563

Please connect 5 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure time for any software download that may be required.

WISHPOND TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
Per: "Ali Tajskandar"
Ali Tajskandar, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

About Wishpond Technologies Ltd.

Based out of Vancouver, British Columbia, Wishpond is a provider of marketing-focused online business solutions. Wishpond is a leading provider of digital marketing solutions that empower entrepreneurs to achieve success online. The Company's Propel IQ platform offers an "all-in-one" marketing suite that provides companies with marketing, promotion, lead generation, ad management, referral marketing, sales conversion and outbound sales automation capabilities on one integrated platform. Wishpond replaces disparate marketing solutions with an easy-to-use product, for a fraction of the cost. Wishpond serves over 4,000 customers who are primarily small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in a wide variety of industries. The Company has developed cutting-edge marketing technology solutions including an artificial intelligence (AI) powered website builder, and continues to add new features and applications. The Company employs a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business model where most of the Company's revenue is subscription-based recurring revenue which provides excellent revenue predictability and cash flow visibility. Wishpond is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker "WISH", and on the OTCQX Best Market under the ticker "WPNDF". For further information, visit: www.wishpond.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

While the Company expects to release its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 on May 25, 2023 and host a conference call on the same day, such statements may represent forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. The Company will use commercially reasonable efforts to meet such disclosed timelines, however, extenuating circumstances such as delays in accounting review, the availability of employees and consultants, other pressing business or regulatory requirements which may divert management attention from the audit and other factors may cause the Company to not be able to meet such deadlines. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and are made as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

favicon.png?sn=VA04302&sd=2023-05-18 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wishpond-announces-date-for-its-first-quarter-2023-financial-results-video-conference-call-301828345.html

SOURCE Wishpond Technologies Ltd.

