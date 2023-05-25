Galileo+Financial+Technologies%2C+LLC, a leading financial technology company owned and operated independently by SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI), announced today that its solutions will now be listed on the AWS Marketplace, a curated digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Galileo is offering its prospects and clients a new way to explore Galileo's products and services. The announcement showcases Galileo's commitment to providing its clients with some of the most innovative and accessible financial technology solutions on the market. This new sales channel allows customers to streamline their procurement and billing processes while continuing to reap all of the benefits of Galileo's powerful API platform for card issuing and payment processing.

“As more companies look to modernize their financial infrastructure and deliver digital experiences that meet today’s market demands, they need access to powerful financial technology solutions,” said Jamie Chomas, Head of Partnerships at Galileo Financial Technologies. “We are excited to leverage AWS Marketplace to connect our clients with cutting-edge solutions, help them accelerate innovation at scale and build products that create a better financial future for their customers.”

Galileo's offerings include:

Transaction Processing: Galileo provides transaction processing for products such as debit card and transaction validation and settlement, ACH, account transfer, virtual cards, and money management services, such as credit, overdraft, loans, and direct deposit accounts.

Galileo provides the tools necessary to verify applicants and identify and restrict higher risk transactions in real-time or near real-time. By leveraging machine learning, rules, analytics and models to analyze large scale transaction data and monitor and identify fraud and risk, Galileo puts risk management at the forefront of your transaction and payment processing requirements.

Cyberbank Konecta: Our leading-edge conversational+AI+technology lets customers speak or text in their own words, to deliver exceptional customer servicing. Enhance your team's capabilities with an intelligent digital assistant (IDA) that works seamlessly across all of your digital channels, creating an effortless customer experience from start to finish.

Galileo+Financial+Technologies is committed to providing its clients with flexible, scalable solutions and is continuously exploring new ways to lead the charge in financial innovation. By listing its products on the AWS Marketplace, Galileo is taking a major step in delivering on that promise.

About Galileo Financial Technologies

Galileo+Financial+Technologies%2C+LLC is a financial technology company owned and operated independently by SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) that enables fintechs, financial institutions, and emerging and established brands to build differentiated financial solutions that deliver exceptional, customer-centric experiences. Through modern, open APIs, Galileo’s flexible, secure, scalable and fully integrated platform drives innovation across payments and financial services. Trusted by digital banking heavyweights, early-stage innovators and enterprise clients alike, Galileo supports issuing physical and virtual payment cards, mobile push provisioning, tailored and differentiated financial products and more, across industries and geographies.

