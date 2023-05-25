SURREY, BC Canada, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSG Global [DSGT] is pleased to announce expansion of the North American Head Office, sales and operations with a tripling of the square footage to facilitate the growth requirements of all the product lines in Q3 and beyond, signing a new three-year lease agreement for both administrative staff, engineering dept, warehouse in Surrey and a new lease for assembly facility for all the golf cart assembly in Lakeland Florida and storage facility in Sacramento CA. This will allow a savings in shipment and logistics all over NA with seaports at all locations. “Even though our expansion in Surrey is in the same building we had the opportunity to acquire much needed office space and retain our existing space that is now dedicated to Engineering and Installations.” said Bob Silzer, CEO.



“We are at key juncture in our growth plan with multiple new products coming to market in Q2 and Q3 /2023 and this was necessary to ensure we had adequate physical plant and office space to support the integration of new personnel from installers to executives. We prioritize maintaining quality standards, ensuring that our products/services continue to meet and exceed customer expectations. We invest in scaling our infrastructure, bolstering our resources to support and facilitate the coming activities in Q3 and Q4.” added Silzer.

With the introduction of the new Infinity 10-inch HD screen, Q3 will be a critical period, given the unprecedented pipeline of over $16.5 million. Alongside the strong sales of the high-performance consumer carts in the Shelby line-up, the V-Club Fleet carts are also experiencing robust sales, with numerous containers on order for all products. The exciting SR-1 single rider cart, developed in Detroit, MI as a made in USA product, is set to hit the market in Q4. Already, there are commitments for over 7,800 SR-1's to be delivered to golf courses throughout North America. All SR-1's will come equipped with state-of-the-art technology and programmatic advertising, with more announcements to follow in the coming weeks. This innovation is expected to generate substantial shared revenue for golf courses, primarily by significantly increasing the pace of play by up to 35%. THE SR-1 WILL CHANGE THE GAME OF GOLF

“We wanted to ensure our infrastructure could support the activity levels necessary for implementation of these initiatives. Furthermore, we place great emphasis on talent acquisition and development, we are bringing on exceptional individuals who have certain expectations of their work environment with high end manufacturing, assembly design and engineering to the team. By adopting a measured and calculated approach such as ensuring we have adequate space and professionalism, we safeguard the integrity of our organization while capitalizing on opportunities for expansion. Our commitment to disciplined growth allows us to maximize our potential and generate sustainable value for all stakeholders involved." continued Silzer. The growth of DSG GLOBAL has been beyond our expectations and this is just the beginning.

About Description – DSGT

DSG Global [ DSGT] was founded over 10 years ago by the team that were one of the original pioneers of the GPS Golf Fleet Management industry. DSGT will continue to offer the industry leading GPS Management System to operators worldwide under the Vantage-Tag brand.

The company has 3 distinct brands to deliver on the explosive opportunities in the LSV (Low Speed Electric Vehicle) & HSV (High Speed Electric Vehicle) markets. Liteborne Motor Company will address the HSV market with the new Aurium SEV (Sport Electric Vehicle) and many other vehicles in the pipeline including buses and commercial vehicles.

The LSV market will be supported and expanded by the established Vantage Tag Systems brand, building on the 10-year track record of innovation in the marketspace with a comprehensive product line-up of GPS Fleet Management integrated carts for golf operators, to the legendary Shelby golf and multi-passenger carts for consumers and designated golf communities.

About Description – Vantage Tag

Our products are trusted by hundreds of golf operators around the world to manage their critical fleet assets with industry leading GPS Fleet Management technology. Under the Vantage brand, we are the people behind many of the innovations that operators rely on and golfers expect.

We are expanding our 25 years of fleet management experience by introducing our own line of carts under the recognized Vantage brand. Integrated with our renowned GPS Fleet Management System the Vantage V-Club/Pro carts are a combination of advanced hardware/software creating the most complete and best value Cart/Management solution on the market. Currently projected for release later in 2023 are the consumer-oriented Vantage Tour (2-seater) and Vantage Bay car (4-seater).

As the Vantage Tag solution line-up evolves, we are adding complementary products to the portfolio for consumer and commercial purchase. The most recent of which is the opportunity to market the legendary Shelby Golf Carts to the North American golf community market such as the Villages in Florida and Peachtree City in Georgia, where low speed electric vehicles are the primary mode of transportation and a status symbol. In January 2023, the industry got its first look at a true revolution in personal transport vehicles (PTV’s) with the debut of the SR1 single rider golf cart.