Enveric+Biosciences%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: ENVB) (“Enveric” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company dedicated to the development of novel small-molecule therapeutics for the treatment of anxiety, depression, and addiction disorders, today announced that it has received a Notice of Allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for a patent application involving EB-373, the Company’s new chemical entity (NCE) psilocin prodrug being developed for the treatment of anxiety disorder.

The soon-to-issue patent, titled, “C 4 -Carbonothioate-Substituted Tryptamine Derivatives and Methods of Using,” contains composition of matter claims for a family of novel prodrug derivatives of psilocin, including EB-373, Enveric’s lead product candidate. The USPTO issues a Notice of Allowance after making the determination that a patent should be granted from an application.

Additionally, Enveric has filed further composition of matter patent applications with the USPTO for psilocin prodrugs, including compositions comprising a crystalline molecular structure. Further, companion Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) and non-US national patent applications have been filed to pursue global coverage of the EVM201 and EVM301 Series in target market countries, and positive International Search Reports (ISR) written opinions have been received under the PCT for a majority of those applications.

“The positive decision from the USPTO related to our lead candidate, EB-373 highlights the innovative designs of the psilocin prodrugs being developed as part of our EVM201 Series, and differentiations in those designs that enable our molecules to potentially elicit a more rapid onset of action, more controlled therapeutic effect, and reduced gastrointestinal side-effects compared to conventional psilocin prodrugs, such as psilocybin,” said Joseph Tucker, Ph.D., Director and CEO of Enveric. “Possessing multilayered IP for our NCE prodrugs is an important value driver for Enveric and is a key component of our business strategy as we seek to create a portfolio of novel small-molecule therapeutics for the treatment of mental health disorders.”

About Enveric Biosciences

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ: ENVB) is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development of novel small-molecule therapeutics for the treatment of anxiety, depression, and addiction disorders. Leveraging its unique discovery and development platform, The Psybrary™, Enveric has created a robust Intellectual Property portfolio of New Chemical Entities for specific mental health indications. Enveric’s lead program, the EVM201 Series, comprises next generation synthetic prodrugs of the active metabolite, psilocin. Enveric is developing the first product from the EVM201 Series – EB-373 – for the treatment of anxiety disorders. Enveric is also advancing its second program, the EVM301 Series, to offer a first-in-class, new approach to the treatment of difficult-to-address mental health disorders, mediated by the promotion of neuroplasticity without also inducing hallucinations in the patient. Enveric is headquartered in Naples, FL with offices in Cambridge, MA and Calgary, AB Canada. For more information, please visit www.enveric.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans,” expects” or “does not expect,” “proposed,” “is expected,” “budgets,” “scheduled,” “estimates,” “forecasts,” “intends,” “anticipates” or “does not anticipate,” or “believes,” or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements may include historical statements and statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future and are based on the beliefs of management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including, but not limited to, the ability of Enveric to: carry out successful clinical programs in Australia; achieve the value creation contemplated by technical developments; avoid delays in planned clinical trials; establish that potential products are efficacious or safe in preclinical or clinical trials; establish or maintain collaborations on the development of therapeutic candidates; obtain appropriate or necessary governmental approvals to market potential products; obtain future funding for product development and working capital on commercially reasonable terms; scale-up manufacture of product candidates; respond to changes in the size and nature of competitors; hire and retain key executives and scientists; secure and enforce legal rights related to Enveric’s products, including patent protection; identify and pursue alternative routes to capture value from its cannabinoid clinical development pipeline assets; continue as a going concern; manage its future growth effectively; achieve the intended benefits of the cost reduction plan to the extent or as quickly as anticipated; transition from third-party service providers supporting R&D efforts to internal science teams without any adverse impact on Enveric’s ongoing and planned clinical trials; and engage the cost reduction plan efforts without negatively impacting Enveric’s business operations and reputation.

A discussion of these and other factors, including risks and uncertainties with respect to Enveric, is set forth in Enveric’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including Enveric’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Enveric disclaims any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

