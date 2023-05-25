SUCCESS Lending Celebrates One Year of Partnership With eXp Realty at Annual Shareholder Summit in Orlando, Florida

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Illinois-based mortgage lender SUCCESS® Lending is celebrating its one-year anniversary partnership as an affiliate of eXp Realty, “the most agent-centric real estate brokerage on the planet™” and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. ( EXPI), at the 2023 eXp Shareholder Summit in Orlando, Florida.

Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from special guest speaker Glenn Stearns, an entrepreneur, philanthropist and the star of the Discovery Channel series “Undercover Billionaire,” who shared his personal journey to success in his upcoming memoir, “InteGRITy,” scheduled to be released May 23, 2023.

Stearns' story of resilience and persistence is an inspiration to many, as he shares his life's ups and downs, including being labeled "most likely to fail" and "the biggest loser" as a child, growing up in a low-income suburb of Baltimore with alcoholic parents, failing fourth grade and becoming a father at the age of 14.

Despite the odds, Stearns went on to achieve wild success in business, founding Stearns Lending LLC, one of the largest privately held mortgage lending companies in the U.S. Stearns attributes his resilience to putting "people before profit" and having transparency and integrity in lending standards.

Free advance copies of Glenn Stearns' new book, “InteGRITy,” will be given away to attendees of eXp Realty’s Shareholder Summit. Glenn Stearns will be available to sign copies of his book at the SUCCESS Lending booth on Thursday, May 18. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet the entrepreneur, ask him questions about his book and life experiences, and get a personalized autograph.

Stearns’ memoir will be available for purchase at retailers nationwide including Amazon.com, BarnesandNoble.com, Target.com, BooksaMillion.com and others.

About SUCCESS Lending
SUCCESS Lending is a joint venture between wholly owned subsidiaries of Kind Lending and eXp World Holdings, Inc., founded by two visionary entrepreneurs, Glenn Stearns and Glenn Sanford. The company provides a full range of mortgage services, including home loans, refinancing, and reverse mortgages, to clients across 42 US States. With a strong commitment to integrity, transparency, and innovation, SUCCESS Lending has quickly established itself as a leading player in the mortgage industry. The company's unique partnership model, combined with its cutting-edge technology platform and exceptional customer service, has enabled it to deliver outstanding results for its clients and partners alike.

Media Contact:
Alyson Austin
Gaffney Austin, LLC
[email protected]
949-403-0484

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3feab009-d2b3-4fc0-806f-6fdac74e048c

ti?nf=ODg0MTg2MSM1NjAyMTkyIzIwOTI3NzU=
eXp-World-Holdings-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.