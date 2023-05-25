CyberArk to Host Investor Track at IMPACT 23: The Identity Security Conference

2 hours ago
CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR), the global leader in Identity+Security, today announced that it will host an Investor Track during CyberArk+IMPACT+23, the company’s annual conference dedicated to strategies and technologies for defending against identity-based cyberattacks. Members of CyberArk’s executive team will discuss our leadership position in Identity Security, our innovation roadmap, as well as market dynamics and our go-to-market approach.

The Investor Track will take place at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston on May 23 beginning at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Space is limited for in-person attendance and pre-registration is required. Institutional investors and sell-side analysts interested in attending the event should contact [email protected].

The Investor Track will be webcast live via the “Investor Relations” section of the company’s website at www.cyberark.com. For an optimal experience, please pre-register. The event will begin at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time and is expected to conclude at approximately 4:00 p.m., including a live question and answer session. The webcast will be archived on the investor relations website.

Institutional investors and sell-side analysts are welcome to virtually attend the Keynote Presentations at IMPACT 23. Click here to register and select virtual for attendee type.

If you have questions about the event, please contact [email protected].

About CyberArk

CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR) is the global leader in Identity Security. Centered on privileged+access+management%2C CyberArk provides the most comprehensive security offering for any identity – human or machine – across business applications, distributed workforces, hybrid cloud workloads and throughout the DevOps lifecycle. The world’s leading organizations trust CyberArk to help secure their most critical assets. To learn more about CyberArk, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cyberark.com, read the CyberArk+blogs or follow on Twitter via %40CyberArk, LinkedIn or Facebook.

Copyright © 2023 CyberArk Software. All Rights Reserved. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective holders.

