Microchip Releases Updated Programmer and Debugger Development Tools

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Next-generation MPLAB® ICD 5 and MPLAB® PICkit™ 5 in-circuit debuggers/programmers offer new ways to program and connect

CHANDLER, Ariz., May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As programming and debugging continue to be vital—and manually time consuming—processes for embedded designers, Microchip Technology ( MCHP) has launched two tools offering fast, affordable and convenient solutions. The new MPLAB® ICD 5 and MPLAB PICkit™ 5 in-circuit debuggers/programmers both feature remote programming capabilities for an enhanced user experience.

The MPLAB ICD 5 in-circuit debugger/programmer offers advanced connectivity and power options for developers of designs based on PIC®, AVR® and SAM devices and dsPIC® Digital Signal Controllers (DSCs). Because it reduces the need for power cables, this development tool can be used in environments where efficient use of space is necessary. Powered by a USB Type-C® connection to a PC or Power over Ethernet (PoE)+, the MPLAB ICD 5 in-circuit programming and debugging tool is fast, flexible and convenient. PoE+ allows the device to be powered by the same cables that are used for data communication without the need for additional power cords. In addition to the flexibility that PoE+ offers, the Ethernet connection allows for remote development and isolation from environmental conditions.

Remote debugging and programming over Ethernet, power monitoring to optimize designs for power, and integration with Continuous Integration and Continuous Deployment (CI/CD) systems provide a feature-rich development experience bolstered by the strengths of the hardware and connection capabilities. Users can reduce their development time by using Arm® Single Wire Output (SWO) trace and a variety of programming and debugging interfaces.

“The MPLAB ICD 5 in-circuit debugger/programmer expands Microchip’s mid-range debugger portfolio to provide additional capabilities and high-end features often reserved for more expensive products,” said Rodger Richey, Senior Director of Microchip’s Development Systems business unit. “The cutting-edge hardware and wireless connectivity options make this tool extremely versatile and easy to use when designing a variety of applications.”

The MPLAB PICkit™ 5 in-circuit debugger/programmer is a more flexible version of its predecessor and can be used both while connected to a computer with MPLAB X Integrated Development Environment (IDE) or in the field. Compatible with all architectures offered by Microchip, this fast and portable tool is capable of remote programming via Microchip’s updated Programmer-to-Go (PTG) smartphone application. It uses a wireless Bluetooth® Low Energy radio to allow developers to connect to the device through their smartphone via the PTG app. With the PICkit 5, multiple program images can be selected on the SD card through the app so the user can program different images in the field. Previous tools were only capable of programming the image within MPLAB X IDE or MPLAB IPE before the user headed into the field.

“The MPLAB PICkit 5 in-circuit debugger/programmer maintains the speed and small form factor of its predecessors while expanding the portability aspect of our product offering,” said Richey. “The ability to select various programs in the field and utilize our custom app provides a lot of versatility for programming.”

Both tools are supported by MPLAB X Integrated Development Environment (IDE) and the MPLAB Integrated Programming Environment (IPE), Microchip’s highly configurable software program and user interface. An updated, 6.10 version of MPLAB X IDE will be rolled out with these products and will simplify the design process for customers who may need to migrate from one Microchip device to another to meet the needs of various applications.

To learn more about Microchip’s portfolio of development tools and resources, visit the website and keep up with the latest company news by following Microchip on LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook or Instagram.

Pricing and Availability
The MPLAB PICkit 5 in-circuit debugger/programmer is available for $94.99 and the MPLAB ICD 5 in-circuit debugger/programmer is available for $399.99. For additional information and to purchase, contact a Microchip sales representative, authorized worldwide distributor or visit Microchip’s Purchasing and Client Services website, www.microchipdirect.com.

Resources
High-res image available through Flickr or editorial contact (feel free to publish):

About Microchip Technology:
Microchip Technology Inc. is a leading provider of smart, connected and secure embedded control solutions. Its easy-to-use development tools and comprehensive product portfolio enable customers to create optimal designs which reduce risk while lowering total system cost and time to market. The company’s solutions serve more than 120,000 customers across the industrial, automotive, consumer, aerospace and defense, communications and computing markets. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Microchip offers outstanding technical support along with dependable delivery and quality. For more information, visit the Microchip website at www.microchip.com.

Note: The Microchip name and logo, the Microchip logo are registered trademarks of Microchip Technology Incorporated in the U.S.A. and other countries. MPLAB, PICKit are trademarks of Microchip Technology Inc. in the U.S.A. and other countries. All other trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective companies.

Editorial Contact:Reader Inquiries:
Amber Liptai1-888-624-7435
480-792-5047
[email protected]
ti?nf=ODg0MTY5MyM1NjAxNjk1IzIwMDQ3NzY=
Microchip-Technology-Inc-.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.