Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE: WEA) today announced the financial position of the Fund as of March 31, 2023.

Current Q Previous Q Prior Yr Q March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 Total Assets (a) $ 183,620,247 $ 203,106,427 $ 225,281,576 Total Net Assets(a) $ 133,265,033 $ 133,219,592 $ 153,476,276 NAV Per Share of Common Stock (b) $ 11.23 $ 11.23 $ 12.93 Market Price Per Share $ 10.20 $ 10.64 $ 12.00 Premium / (Discount) (9.17 )% (5.25 )% (7.19 )% Outstanding Shares 11,865,600 11,865,600 11,865,600 Total Net Investment Income (c) $ 2,392,602 $ 2,313,586 $ 2,459,479 Total Net Realized/Unrealized Gain/(Loss) (c) $ 2,228 $ 4,568,018 $ (16,516,628 ) Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets From Operations (c) $ 2,394,830 $ 6,881,604 $ (14,057,149 ) Earnings per Common Share Outstanding Total Net Investment Income (c) $ 0.20 $ 0.19 $ 0.21 Total Net Realized/Unrealized Gain/(Loss) (c) $ 0.00 † $ 0.38 $ (1.39 ) Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets From Operations (c) $ 0.20 $ 0.57 $ (1.18 ) Undistributed/(Overdistributed) Net Investment Income (d) $ 1,960,784 $ 1,917,571 $ 1,266,538 Undistributed/(Overdistributed) Net Investment Income Per Share (d) $ 0.17 $ 0.16 $ 0.11 Loan Outstanding (d) $ 47,500,000 $ 57,500,000 $ 57,500,000 Reverse Repurchase Agreements (d) $ 1,490,202 $ 11,605,280 $ 12,962,011

Footnotes:

(a) The difference between total assets and total net assets is due primarily to the Fund’s use of borrowings, which are included in total assets; total net assets do not include borrowings.

(b) NAVs are calculated as of the close of business on the last business day in the periods indicated above.

(c) For the quarter indicated.

(d) As of the period indicated above.

† Amount represents less than $0.005 or greater than $(0.005) per share.

This financial data is unaudited.

The Fund files its semi-annual and annual reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), as well as its complete schedule of portfolio holdings for the first and third quarters of each fiscal year as an exhibit to its reports on Form N-PORT. These reports are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. To obtain information on Forms N-PORT or a semi-annual or annual report from the Fund, shareholders can call 1-888-777-0102.

Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC, is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources, Inc. (“Franklin Resources”).

For more information about the Fund, please call 1-888-777-0102 or consult the Fund’s web site at www.franklintempleton.com%2Finvestments%2Foptions%2Fclosed-end-funds. Hard copies of the Fund’s complete audited financial statements are available free of charge upon request.

Data and commentary provided in this press release are for informational purposes only. Franklin Resources and its affiliates do not engage in selling shares of the Fund.

Category: Financials

Source: Franklin Resources, Inc.

Source: Legg Mason Closed End Funds

