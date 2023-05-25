Vodafone Portugal and RingCentral Launch New Communications and Collaboration Solution to Power Hybrid Work for Employees

2 hours ago
Vodafone Portugal and RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) today unveiled “One+Net+TeamCollaboration+with+RingCentral,” a powerful, integrated communications solution that brings together RingCentral’s messaging and video collaboration capabilities with Vodafone’s existing fixed and mobile voice communications functionality to the Portuguese market.

The solution gives businesses of all sizes, particularly small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs), an agile, affordable, cloud-based offering for better collaboration and communication among their employees, customers, and suppliers–on any device, from virtually anywhere, at any time.

To support hybrid work, Portuguese employees need collaboration capabilities at the center of cloud communications. The new solution provides a unified experience across desktop and mobile for instant messaging, group collaboration, file sharing, task management, and HD video conferencing. These capabilities from RingCentral work seamlessly with the existing robust communications services of Vodafone One Net, which include call handling, logging and recording, IVR, and teleconference, thus ensuring that all communications (including mobile or landline calls) can be made on a single platform.

Henrique Fonseca, Vodafone Portugal's Business Unit director, said, “To the robust, effective, and simple Vodafone One Net solution that we have been offering to our customers for more than 10 years, we are pleased to now partner with RingCentral to leverage their collaboration capabilities. Portuguese companies will be among the first in Europe to experience the advantages of this differentiating platform, which is a real step forward in their relationship with customers and employees. The solution will accelerate their productivity with maximum agility and reliability.”

Yves Desmet, SVP International Service Providers, RingCentral, said: “Our mission at RingCentral is to simplify communications and help customers become more efficient, agile, and future-ready. Now, more than ever, businesses need flexibility and reliability in the way they operate. We are delighted to extend our partnership with Vodafone to Portugal, by combining the strengths of our platform with Vodafone–enabling people to work in any mode, on any device, from anywhere.”

About Vodafone Portugal

Unique in its scale as the largest pan-European and African technology communications company, Vodafone transforms the way we live and work through its innovation, technology, connectivity, platforms, products, and services.

As of 31 March 2023, Vodafone Group provides mobile and fixed services to over 300 million customers in 17 countries, partner with mobile networks in 46 more and are also a world leader in the Internet of Things (IoT), connecting over 160 million devices and platforms.

In Portugal, as of 31 March 2023, Vodafone has 4.7 million mobile customers, 926,000 fixed broadband service customers and 852,000 TV customers.

About RingCentral

RingCentral is a leading global provider of cloud-based business communications and collaboration solutions that seamlessly combine phone, messaging, video meetings, and contact center. RingCentral empowers customers with AI-powered conversation intelligence that unlocks insights from their interaction data to accelerate business outcomes. With decades of expertise in reliable and secure cloud communications, RingCentral has earned the trust of millions of customers and thousands of partners worldwide. Visit ringcentral.com to learn more.

