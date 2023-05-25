Frontier (NASDAQ: FYBR):

Happening: Today, Frontier (NASDAQ: FYBR) released its 2022 environmental, social and governance (ESG) report highlighting how the company is putting its purpose, Building Gigabit America, into action to drive its transformation.

Why It Matters: United around Building Gigabit America, Frontier is focused on supporting a digital society, advancing community inclusion and creating a more sustainable environment. The 2022 ESG report shows how Frontier is carrying out its purpose and becoming a more sustainable company for the benefit of all its stakeholders.

Get Stoked: “Our purpose is to Build Gigabit America, and from day one of our turnaround, this purpose has underpinned our commitment to ESG as a core element of how we run the business. Our 2022 ESG report highlights the progress we've made in putting our purpose into action,” said Nick Jeffery, Frontier’s CEO. “I'm proud of our team for prioritizing this work right from the start of our transformation. We're building an extraordinary company for our people and creating a better, more connected future for everyone.”

Where to Follow Along: Read the details in Frontier’s full report HERE.

The Details:

Today, Frontier released its 2022 ESG report, which chronicles the company’s progress in a pivotal year of its transformation and reinforces its commitment to ESG.

The report shares how Frontier’s purpose is powering the company’s performance and culture, while strengthening the communities it serves. To bring its purpose of Building Gigabit America to life, Frontier launched new programs such as Red+Loves+Green, which is guiding the company’s environmental initiatives, and Broadband+for+Good, the company’s first-ever social impact program that is focused on advancing digital inclusion. Additionally, as the company transforms from the inside out, it is making progress to create an inclusive workplace where everyone has a voice and is recognized for their contributions.

Frontier will publish the report annually to bring stakeholders along on its purpose-driven transformation and share the progress the team is making on important ESG initiatives.

About Frontier

Frontier is leading the “un-cable” revolution. Driven by our purpose, Building Gigabit AmericaTM, we are relentless in our pursuit of always delivering a better customer experience. Providing digital infrastructure that empowers people to create the future, we’re connecting millions of consumers and businesses in 25 states with reliable fiber internet and multi-gigabit speeds. For more information, visit www.frontier.com.

