Xometry to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xometry, Inc. (

XMTR, Financial), the AI-powered global online marketplace connecting enterprise buyers with suppliers of manufacturing services, today announced that management will attend the following investor events:

  • J.P. Morgan 51st Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference May 24, 2023 in Boston at 12:40 p.m. E.T.
  • BofA Securities Global Technology Conference June 6, 2023 in San Francisco
  • William Blair 43rd Annual Growth Stock Conference June 8, 2023 in Chicago at 10:40 a.m. C.T.

Webcasts and replays of the presentations will be accessible within the Investor Relations section of Xometry’s website following each session.

About Xometry
Xometry (

XMTR, Financial) powers the industries of today and tomorrow by connecting the people with big ideas to the manufacturers who can bring them to life. At the heart of Xometry’s digital marketplace is artificial intelligence (AI), which analyzes millions of data points and connects buyers with suppliers worldwide. Xometry gives manufacturers the critical resources they need to manage their shops and grow their business while also making it easy for buyers at Fortune 1000 companies to tap into global manufacturing capacity, creating locally resilient supply chains. Learn more at www.xometry.com or follow @xometry.

Contacts:
Shawn Milne
VP, Investor Relations
240-335-8132
[email protected]

Matthew Hutchison
VP, Corporate Communications
415-583-2119
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODg0MjA3OCM1NjAyODU1IzIyMDQyMTg=
Xometry-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.