Dynatrace (NYSE: DT), the leader in unified observability and security, announced today the launch of its Services+Endorsement+Program. The program provides Dynatrace partners access to new+training+and+exams focusing on unified observability and security, AIOps, and advanced DevSecOps and CloudOps. Developed by the Dynatrace+ACE+Services team, the curriculum equips participants with knowledge and skills to architect, implement, and manage Dynatrace solutions that underpin the complex, cloud-native ecosystems the world’s leading organizations depend on to drive digital transformation at scale. Partners who complete the program will become Dynatrace Services-Endorsed Partners, a designation that validates their services capabilities and demonstrates their ability to help customers drive cloud+modernization and optimization faster and more securely.

“We’re thrilled to be one of the first organizations to receive recognition from Dynatrace as a Services-Endorsed Partner, as this demonstrates our commitment and proven ability to support organizations globally to accelerate their cloud adoption and modernization efforts through successful implementation of the Dynatrace platform,” saidMat Middleton, Global Head of ServiceNow, Engage ESM and DPM Practice at Eviden, an Atos business. “Together, Eviden and Dynatrace enable enterprise customers to streamline DevSecOps practices and release better software faster. We look forward to continuing to extend the value of the Dynatrace platform to our customers so they can accelerate their cloud migration and optimization initiatives.”

“To achieve scale, we must equip our partners around the globe with the skills to help customers implement and maximize the value of the Dynatrace platform,” said Michael Allen, VP of Worldwide Partners at Dynatrace. “As organizations are increasingly resource-constrained, it has become critical that they accelerate cloud adoption and modernization with AI-powered precise answers and extensive, intelligent+automation of manual processes. The Dynatrace Services Endorsement Program allows us to help our customers accomplish this by empowering partners with the skills, resources, and expertise to set them up for success. In addition, the program helps us ensure that our customers always receive consistent, reliable, best-in-class support to innovate with confidence and speed.”

Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) exists to make the world’s software work perfectly. Our unified platform combines broad and deep observability and continuous runtime application security with the most advanced AIOps to provide answers and intelligent automation from data at an enormous scale. This enables innovators to modernize and automate cloud operations, deliver software faster and more securely, and ensure flawless digital experiences. That’s why the world’s largest organizations trust the Dynatrace® platform to accelerate digital transformation.

