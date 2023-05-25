Dynatrace Launches Partner Services Endorsement Program to Support Customers' Rising Demand for Cloud Modernization and Optimization

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Dynatrace (NYSE: DT), the leader in unified observability and security, announced today the launch of its Services+Endorsement+Program. The program provides Dynatrace partners access to new+training+and+exams focusing on unified observability and security, AIOps, and advanced DevSecOps and CloudOps. Developed by the Dynatrace+ACE+Services team, the curriculum equips participants with knowledge and skills to architect, implement, and manage Dynatrace solutions that underpin the complex, cloud-native ecosystems the world’s leading organizations depend on to drive digital transformation at scale. Partners who complete the program will become Dynatrace Services-Endorsed Partners, a designation that validates their services capabilities and demonstrates their ability to help customers drive cloud+modernization and optimization faster and more securely.

“We’re thrilled to be one of the first organizations to receive recognition from Dynatrace as a Services-Endorsed Partner, as this demonstrates our commitment and proven ability to support organizations globally to accelerate their cloud adoption and modernization efforts through successful implementation of the Dynatrace platform,” saidMat Middleton, Global Head of ServiceNow, Engage ESM and DPM Practice at Eviden, an Atos business. “Together, Eviden and Dynatrace enable enterprise customers to streamline DevSecOps practices and release better software faster. We look forward to continuing to extend the value of the Dynatrace platform to our customers so they can accelerate their cloud migration and optimization initiatives.”

“To achieve scale, we must equip our partners around the globe with the skills to help customers implement and maximize the value of the Dynatrace platform,” said Michael Allen, VP of Worldwide Partners at Dynatrace. “As organizations are increasingly resource-constrained, it has become critical that they accelerate cloud adoption and modernization with AI-powered precise answers and extensive, intelligent+automation of manual processes. The Dynatrace Services Endorsement Program allows us to help our customers accomplish this by empowering partners with the skills, resources, and expertise to set them up for success. In addition, the program helps us ensure that our customers always receive consistent, reliable, best-in-class support to innovate with confidence and speed.”

To learn more about the+Dynatrace+Services+Endorsement+Program, visit the Dynatrace website.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) exists to make the world’s software work perfectly. Our unified platform combines broad and deep observability and continuous runtime application security with the most advanced AIOps to provide answers and intelligent automation from data at an enormous scale. This enables innovators to modernize and automate cloud operations, deliver software faster and more securely, and ensure flawless digital experiences. That’s why the world’s largest organizations trust the Dynatrace® platform to accelerate digital transformation.

Curious to see how you can simplify your cloud and maximize the impact of your digital teams? Let us show you. Sign up for a free+15-day+Dynatrace+trial.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230518005261r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230518005261/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.