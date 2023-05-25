net2phone Named a Most Promising Contact Center and Unified Communications Provider for 2023

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

net2phone is featured in CIOReview’s Contact Center and Unified Communications editions

Newark, NJ, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- net2phone, a leading communications-as-a-service provider, today announced that both its contact center and unified communications services have been recognized as among the most promising solutions in their respective market verticals by CIOReview, a leading publication for business technology leaders. Both net2phone units have been included in editorial features in CIOReview’s Contact Center and Unified Communications editions.

“We are glad to announce that net2phone has been featured in our Contact Center and Unified Communications editions,” said Justin Smith, Managing Editor of CIOReview. “Our listed companies have met and exceeded the expectations of some of the industry’s most sophisticated and knowledgeable technology consumers.”

CIOReview guides enterprises through the continuously evolving business environment with information about solutions and services, and serves as a knowledge source as well as a platform for technology buyers, experts and decision-makers to share their valuable insights about new solutions and marketplace trends.

“We are delighted that CIOReview has recognized the exceptional value of our uContact customer experience platform and our UNITE unified communications solutions to drive enhanced productivity,” said Jonah Fink, president of net2phone. “We recognize that each business has unique needs, and we work closely with our clients to develop tailored strategies, unique integrations, or customized automations that are specifically designed to meet their objectives.”

net2phone’s Unified Communications and Contact Center solutions connect businesses with voice, video, chat, text, and integrations that scale as businesses grow, all from within the cloud. Their advanced feature sets include reporting and analytics to deliver additional insights and drive smarter conversations while streamlining operational processes and integrating seamlessly with popular CRMs. The solutions are designed to be user-friendly, simple and reliable, enabling businesses to manage their omnichannel communications through an intuitive web-based interface.

By adopting net2phone's unified communications or contact center platforms, clients gain a competitive edge by modernizing their business communications, improving employee and agent productivity, and enhancing the overall customer experience.

To learn more about putting net2phone to work for your business, visit net2phone.com.

About net2phone:

net2phone’s cloud services, including unified communications and contact center solutions, help corporations around the globe succeed through innovative business communication solutions empowering smarter conversations. net2phone is a subsidiary of IDT Corporation (: IDT). To learn more, please visit net2phone.com or connect on LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements:

All statements above that are not purely about historical facts, including, but not limited to, those in which we use the words “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “plan,” “intend,” “esti-mate,” “target” and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment of what may happen in the future, actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these statements due to numerous important factors. Our filings with the SEC provide detailed information on such statements and risks and should be consulted along with this release. To the extent permitted under applicable law, IDT assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

net2phone Media Contact:
Denise D'Arienzo
VP of Marketing & Sales Operations
Email: [email protected]

# # #

ti?nf=ODg0MjE5MSM1NjAzMTE5IzUwMDA4MzEzNQ==
net2phone.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.