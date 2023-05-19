MiNK's Novel FAP-CAR-iNKT Presented at ASGCT

  • FAP-CAR-IL-15 iNKT cell therapy (MiNK-215) promotes curative responses driving tumor elimination and immune infiltration in NSCLC models
  • IND enabling studies underway; IND filing on track for 2024

NEW YORK, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiNK Therapeutics ( INKT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases, today presented preclinical data demonstrating the potential of its novel FAP-CAR-iNKT candidate, MiNK-215, at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) annual meeting.

"MiNK-215 is a powerful and innovative cell therapy that addresses resistance in solid tumor cancers," stated Dr. Marc Van Dijk, CSO of MiNK. "Our growing data strengthens our understanding of MiNK-215's effectiveness in combating the suppressive tumor microenvironment and enhancing other immune cells. We believe this novel therapeutic candidate may address challenging solid tumor cancers. We are advancing this program through development and manufacturing, with an IND filing expected next year."

MiNK-215, an allogeneic FAP-CAR-IL-15 iNKT cell product, is designed to target fibroblast activation protein (FAP) expressing cancer-associated fibroblasts (CAFs) and/or tumor cells. Preclinical findings revealed potent anti-tumor activity, including:

  • Robust efficacy in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) models, resulting in substantial tumor elimination in the lungs and improved survival compared to T cells alone.
  • Increased killing capacity of partially exhausted T cells, consistent with native iNKT cells' mechanisms (SITC2022).
  • Targeting and elimination of FAP-expressing CAFs, disrupting the tumor-promoting stromal network and reducing immunosuppression in the tumor microenvironment.
  • Enhanced immune cell infiltration and T cell activation, promoting a potent anti-tumor immune response.
  • Augmented persistence and transactivation of effector immune cells through IL-15 secretion.

Presentation Details

The poster presentation is on the MiNK website at https://minktherapeutics.com/publications/.

Title: Development of an Allogeneic FAP-CAR iNKT Cell Therapy to Modulate the Immunosuppressive Stroma and Improves Anti-Tumor Immunity Against Non-Small Cell Lung Carcinoma
Presenting Author: Dr. Shannon Boi
Session Date: May 19th, 2023
Presentation Time: 12:00-2:00 pm ET
Abstract number: 1488

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the therapeutic and curative potential of MiNK-215 and iNKT cells the mechanism of action, potency and safety, interim or top-line data, including statements regarding preclinical data of MiNK-215, the anticipated benefits of MiNK-215 and clinical development plans and timelines. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the factors described under the Risk Factors section of the most recent Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and the S-1 Registration Statement filed with the SEC. MiNK cautions investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this release. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and MiNK undertakes no obligation to update or revise the statements, other than to the extent required by law. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

About MiNK Therapeutics

MiNK Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. MiNK is advancing a pipeline of both native and next generation engineered iNKT programs, with a platform designed to facilitate scalable and reproducible manufacturing for off-the-shelf delivery. The company is headquartered in New York, NY. For more information, visit https://minktherapeutics.com/. Follow us on Twitter @MiNK_iNKT.

