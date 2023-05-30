The Company Will Host a Conference Call on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Tel Aviv, Israel, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alarum Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: ALAR) (“Alarum” or the “Company”), a global provider of enterprise and consumers internet access solutions, will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, before the Nasdaq market opens on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

Mr. Shachar Daniel, Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Shai Avnit, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call on May 30, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. ET, to discuss the financial results, followed by a Q&A session.

To attend the conference call, please dial one of the following teleconferencing numbers. Please begin by placing your call five minutes before the conference call commences. If you are unable to connect using the toll-free number, please try the international dial-in number:

Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern time, 5:30 a.m. Pacific time

Participant Listening: 1-877-407-0789 or 1-201-689-8562

Israel Toll Free: 1-809-406-247

Participants will be required to state their name and company upon entering the call. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Michal Efraty on behalf of Alarum Technologies at +1-972-(0)52-3044404.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay HERE and on the Company’s website at https://alarum.io/

A replay of the conference call will be available after 11:30 a.m. Eastern time, May 30, 2023, through Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 11:59 PM ET.

Replay Dial-In: 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671

Access ID: 13738915

About Alarum Technologies Ltd.

Alarum Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: ALAR) is a global provider of internet access solutions. The Company operates in two distinct segments: solutions for enterprises and solutions for consumers.

The solutions by NetNut, our Enterprise Internet Access arm, are based on our world’s fastest and most advanced and secured hybrid proxy network, enabling our customers to collect data anonymously at any scale from any public sources over the web. Our network comprises both exit points based on our proprietary reflection technology and hundreds of servers located at our ISP partners around the world. The infrastructure is optimally designed to guarantee privacy, quality, stability, and the speed of the service.

CyberKick, our Consumer Internet Access arm, offers privacy and cybersecurity solutions to end users. These solutions are designed to allow users to take charge of their online privacy with a powerful, secured, and encrypted connection. The solutions are designed for basic and advanced use cases, ensuring complete protection of personal and digital information.

The Company’s previously developed cybersecurity solutions for enterprises are offered by an information security provider, as a solution or cloud service.

For more information about Alarum and its internet access solutions for enterprises and consumers, please visit www.alarum.io .

