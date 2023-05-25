TORRANCE, Calif., May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor ( NVTS), announced that Exide Technologies’ next-generation, high-frequency fast chargers for industrial material handling equipment have adopted new, leading-edge GeneSiC power semiconductors to ensure reliability, safety, ease-of-use and optimal charging.



Exide Technologies is a leading provider of innovative and sustainable battery storage solutions for the industrial and automotive markets. Exide's comprehensive range of lead-acid and lithium-ion solutions serves various applications, including traction batteries and charging solutions for material handling equipment and robotics, maximizing fleet uptime with minimized total cost of ownership.

Silicon carbide (SiC) is a new ‘wide bandgap’ power semiconductor material that is rapidly replacing legacy silicon chips in high-power, high-voltage applications such as renewable energy, energy storage and micro-grids, EVs and industrial applications. GeneSiC ‘trench-assisted planar-gate’ SiC MOSFET technology delivers no-compromise, high-efficiency, high-speed performance, resulting in up to 25°C lower case temperature, and up to 3x longer life than alternative SiC products. With the highest-published 100%-tested avalanche capability, 30% longer short-circuit withstand time, and stable threshold voltage for easy paralleling, GeneSiC MOSFETs are ideal for high-power, fast-time-to-market applications.

Exide’s high frequency chargers convert 220 V AC power to a battery-level voltage between 24 and 80 V for lead-acid and lithium-ion powered industrial vehicles. The 7 kW module uses GeneSiC G3R60MT07D (750 V) MOSFETs and GD10MPS12A (1,200 V) MPS Schottky diodes, with frequency-optimized architecture. The same platform can be upgraded to 10 kW, with 4 modules in parallel to provide 40 kW of reliable fast-charging power.

“Exide Technologies delivers complete, carefully controlled fast-charging with close system monitoring for critical material-handling equipment, running 24/7,” said Dr. Dominik Margraf, Director Product Management Motion at Exide Technologies. “Navitas’ GeneSiC technology is easy-to-use, with excellent support, increased system efficiency, and cooler operation.”

“Exide’s ‘Energizing a New World’ and Navitas’ ‘Electrify Our World’™ missions are in perfect alliance,” said Dr. Ranbir Singh, Navitas EVP and architect of the GeneSiC technology. “Next-gen technology drives sustainability, and of course end-user satisfaction.”

About Exide Technologies

Exide Technologies (www.exidegroup.com) is a leading provider of innovative and sustainable battery storage solutions for automotive and industrial applications. With 135 years of experience, Exide has developed and globally marketed innovative batteries and systems, contributing to the energy transition and driving a cleaner future. Exide's comprehensive range of lead-acid and lithium-ion solutions serves various applications, including 12V batteries for combustion and electric vehicles, traction batteries for material handling and robotics, stationary batteries for uninterruptible power supply, telecommunication, utility front- and behind-the-meter energy storage and propulsion batteries for submarines and more.

Exide Technologies' culture and strategy are centered around recycling, sustainability, and environmental responsibility, reflecting our commitment to being a responsible corporate citizen.

The company has 10 manufacturing and 3 recycling facilities across Europe, ensuring resilience and a low CO 2 footprint with a local supply chain. Exide Technologies is committed to superior engineering and manufacturing. With a team of 5,000 employees, it provides €1.6bn of energy storage solutions and services to customers worldwide, every year.

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor ( NVTS) is the only pure-play, next-generation power-semiconductor company, founded in 2014. GaNFast™ power ICs integrate gallium nitride (GaN) power and drive, with control, sensing, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings. Complementary GeneSiC™ power devices are optimized high-power, high-voltage, and high-reliability silicon carbide (SiC) solutions. Focus markets include mobile, consumer, data center, EV, solar, wind, smart grid, and industrial. Over 185 Navitas patents are issued or pending. Over 75 million GaN and 10 million SiC units have been shipped, and Navitas introduced the industry’s first and only 20-year GaNFast warranty. Navitas was the world’s first semiconductor company to be CarbonNeutral®-certified.

