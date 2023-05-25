Company Executives Share Vision and Answer Questions at VirtualInvestorConferences.com
NEW YORK, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Deutsche Bank Depositary Receipts Virtual Investor Conference (“dbVIC”) held on May 16th and 17th are now available for online viewing.
REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/3Mgr7E2
The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download
investor materials from the company’s resource section.
May 16th
Presentation Ticker(s) Hywin Holdings Ltd. HYW Yiren Digital Ltd. : YRD HUTCHMED (China) Ltd. HCM | LSE: HCM | HKEX: 13 Bavarian Nordic A/S BVNRY | CPH: BAVA Swiss Re Ltd. SSREY | SIX Swiss Exchange: SREN Travis Perkins Plc TPRKY | LSE: TPK
May 17th
Presentation Ticker(s) First Pacific Company Limited FPAFY | HKEX: 142 Ipsen SA IPSEY | Euronext Paris: IPN Vection Technologies Ltd ASX: VR1 KPN KKPNY | Euronext Amsterdam: KPN Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited : HMY | JSE: HAR Brambles Limited BXBLY | ASX: BXB ThyssenKrupp AG TKAMY | FRA: TKA
To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.
About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.
Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.
Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, [email protected]
Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
[email protected]
