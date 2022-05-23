Keysight+Technologies%2C+Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) announced today that members of its management team will participate in the following investor conferences:
J.P. Morgan 51st Annual Global Technology, Media, and Communications Conference
Presenter: Neil Dougherty, CFO
Boston, MA
Tuesday, May 23, 2022
11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT
Baird 2023 Global Consumer, Technology, and Services Conference
Presenters: Neil Dougherty, CFO; Kailash Narayanan, President, Communications Solution Group
New York, NY
Tuesday, June 6, 2023
9:40 a.m. ET / 6:40 a.m. PT
UBS Global Industrials & Transportation Conference
Presenters: Neil Dougherty, CFO; Kailash Narayanan, President, Communications Solution Group
New York, NY
Wednesday, June 7, 2023
11:20 a.m. ET / 8:20 a.m. PT
A live audio webcast will be available the day of each event and archived at investor.keysight.com.
