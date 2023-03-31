PR Newswire

BNY Mellon prices $500 million senior notes offering

NEW YORK, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY Mellon, a long-time supporter of building diverse and inclusive communities, today announced The Bank of New York Mellon has priced an offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of senior medium-term bank notes, with minority, veteran- and woman-owned investment firms coming together to serve as joint-bookrunning managers for the offering.

This will be the first notes issuance for a global systemically important bank, and for BNY Mellon, led entirely by minority, veteran- and woman-owned firms as bookrunners, roles typically taken on by large global financial institutions.

"Today's announcement marks an important first in the industry, and we are proud of this step toward advancing diversity, equity and inclusion in capital markets," said Robin Vince, BNY Mellon President and Chief Executive Officer. "I'd like to thank Academy Securities, Loop Capital Markets, Ramirez & Co., Inc., R. Seelaus & Co., LLC and Siebert Williams Shank for leading the underwriting of our notes issuance, reaffirming the quality of our credit, and – most importantly – collaborating with us to help drive the industry forward."

"We were pleased to once again join forces with BNY Mellon, and we are honored to play a role in this landmark transaction," said Jim Reynolds, CEO of Loop Capital Markets, which acted as an active bookrunner as well as the billing and delivery lead underwriter for the offering.

Recent examples of BNY Mellon's commitment to supporting a more diverse and inclusive marketplace include:

BNY Mellon established BOLD (R) Shares, which allows clients to make a direct social impact with their liquidity investments, in this case helping support students of Howard University and boost retention rates. This investing initiative has grown to over $4.3 billion in assets as of April 14, 2023 .

Shares, which allows clients to make a direct social impact with their liquidity investments, in this case helping support students of and boost retention rates. This investing initiative has grown to over in assets as of . BNY Mellon issued $1.7 billion of senior medium-term notes with minority-owned financial institutions serving as joint lead bookrunners on the offering, in April 2022 .

of senior medium-term notes with minority-owned financial institutions serving as joint lead bookrunners on the offering, in . In November 2022 , eight veteran-owned broker-dealers participated in a $750 million offering of senior bank notes.

, eight veteran-owned broker-dealers participated in a offering of senior bank notes. BNY Mellon supports community banks including South Carolina -based Optus Bank, a federally designated Minority Depository Institution, to expand its capacity, market reach and community reinvestment opportunities with BNY Mellon products, services and infrastructure.

The closing of the offering is expected to occur on May 24, 2023, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Throughout 2023, BNY Mellon intends to continue making proactive and deliberate efforts to include more communities in successful commercial outcomes while driving a positive impact in society.

This company news release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities of The Bank of New York Mellon or The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation.

About BNY Mellon

Established in 1784, BNY Mellon is America's oldest bank and the first company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BK). Today, BNY Mellon powers capital markets around the world through comprehensive solutions that help clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment life cycle. BNY Mellon had $46.6 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $1.9 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2023. BNY Mellon has been named among Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies and Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on LinkedIn or visit our Newsroom for the latest company news.

SOURCE BNY Mellon