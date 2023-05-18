PR Newswire

Continuation of Project from Engineering Order and Totals 13 Burners

TULSA, Okla., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearSign Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: CLIR) ("ClearSign" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in industrial combustion and sensing technologies that improve energy, operational efficiency and safety while dramatically reducing emissions, announces that, following the engineering order last month, the Company has received an additional purchase order to complete the project with burners for two process heaters in a California refinery.

"The continuation of this order is meaningful to us on many levels," said Jim Deller, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of ClearSign. "First of all, this is a repeat order from an existing customer who came to us, and our ClearSign Core burner technology, to reduce emissions of NOx, from two heaters in their refinery, and following the initial engineering study and evaluation of their options has chosen to proceed with this equipment order from ClearSign. Secondly, this is two separate heaters, each of which is a first retrofit installation for ClearSign, which will give us two valuable installations validating our technology following a successful start-up," concluded Dr. Deller.

As stated previously, this refinery was an early customer and has ongoing experience with the operation and performance of ClearSign burner technology. The supply of ClearSign's technology is to help the refinery adhere to the strict emissions limits in place for meeting California's clean air goals.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies for the purpose of improving key performance characteristics of industrial and commercial systems, including operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety and overall cost-effectiveness. Our patented technologies, embedded in established OEM products as ClearSign Core™ and ClearSign Eye™ and other sensing configurations, enhance the performance of combustion systems and fuel safety systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy (upstream oil production and down-stream refining), commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, transport and power industries. For more information, please visit www.clearsign.com.

Cautionary note on forward-looking statements

All statements in this press release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements." You can find many (but not all) of these statements by looking for words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "would," "should," "could," "may," "will" or other similar expressions. While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this press release on its current expectations on the Company's strategy, plans, intentions, performance, or future occurrences or results, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to successfully complete the detailed engineering of our burners within the expected time frame, whether this purchase order will be successfully delivered, installed and operated, general business and economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing, competition, whether our technology will be accepted and adopted and other factors identified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov and other factors that are detailed in our periodic and current reports available for review at www.sec.gov. Furthermore, we operate in a competitive environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. We disclaim any intention to, and, except as may be required by law, undertake no obligation to, update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which we hereafter become aware.

