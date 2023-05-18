YS Biopharma to Participate in the Virtual Benchmark Healthcare House Call Conference on May 23, 2023

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

GAITHERSBURG, Md., May 18, 2023

GAITHERSBURG, Md., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- YS Biopharma Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: YS) ("YS Biopharma" or the "Company"), a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing, manufacturing, and delivering new generations of vaccines and therapeutic biologics for infectious diseases and cancer, today announced that it will participate in The Benchmark Company Healthcare House Call Virtual 1x1 Investor Conference on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

YS_Biopharma_Logo.jpg

Dr. David Shao, YS Biopharma Chief Executive Officer, Ms. Brenda Wu, YS Biopharma Chief Financial Officer, and Dr. Zenaida Mojares, YS Biopharma Chief Medical Officer, will attend and will be available for virtual one-on-one and small group meetings.

For more information on the conference, please contact your conference representative. Meeting requests may also be emailed to [email protected].

About YS Biopharma

YS Biopharma is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing, manufacturing, and delivering new generations of vaccines and therapeutic biologics for infectious diseases and cancer. It has developed a proprietary PIKA® immunomodulating technology platform and a new generation of preventive and therapeutic biologics targeting Rabies, Coronavirus, Hepatitis B, Influenza, Shingles, and other virus infections. YS Biopharma operates in China, the United States, Singapore, and the Philippines, and is led by a management team that combines rich local expertise and global experience in the bio-pharmaceutical industry. For more information, please visit investor.ysbiopharm.com.

Investor Relations Contact
Robin Yang
Partner, ICR, LLC
Tel: +1 (212) 537-4035
Email: [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CN04467&sd=2023-05-18 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ys-biopharma-to-participate-in-the-virtual-benchmark-healthcare-house-call-conference-on-may-23-2023-301828425.html

SOURCE YS Biopharma Co., Ltd.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN04467&Transmission_Id=202305180825PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN04467&DateId=20230518
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.