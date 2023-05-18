PR Newswire

Dario's health solution now available to MedOne clients enrolled in Diabetes Care Path

NEW YORK, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) ("Dario" or the "Company"), a leader in the global health market, and MedOne Pharmacy Benefit Solutions ("PBM"), a national leader in modern pharmacy benefits management, announce a new agreement to integrate Dario's suite of digital health solutions as a complement to MedOne's digital diabetes solution, the Diabetes Care Path. The new arrangement will enhance the patient-facing support services for diabetic patients while the MedOne clinical team focuses on interventions with prescribers to optimize treatment plans. The combination of robust prescriber- and member-facing support services creates a truly unique and comprehensive approach to diabetic population health. The launch will be a phased rollout beginning today with expansions into additional chronic disease states throughout the second quarter.

Dario's solution joins a growing roster of digital health solutions for MedOne as part of the PBM's efforts to provide meaningful clinical impact, optimize health outcomes in patients, and reduce costs to its customers. Members who are currently users of the PBM's Diabetes Care Path will be eligible to enroll in Dario's digital health solution effective June 1, 2023. Post-launch, Dario's solutions will be an integral part of the PBM enhanced diabetic management to their existing and future member populations.

"Helping employers manage the growing costs of chronic conditions requires thinking beyond traditional cost containment measures. This new agreement is a great example of how digital health can be deployed at scale to engage members with innovative and proven solutions to improve outcomes and reduce costs," said Rick Anderson, President of Dario. "We are excited to launch Dario's solutions to MedOne members, aligning the proven value of Dario with a forward-thinking PBM to help employers achieve better results."

"We are excited to partner with DarioHealth to better support our members as they seek to improve the control of their chronic conditions. Effectively optimizing positive outcomes can be difficult and requires a multi-factored approach to truly be successful. The addition of DarioHealth's digital health solution to our Diabetes Care Path program will provide a valuable and necessary service to ensure our diabetic members achieve the best possible outcomes," said Dr. Nathan Harold, PharmD. RPh., VP of Clinical Services at MedOne.

The agreement originated through Dario's previously announced strategic collaboration with Sanofi US ("Sanofi"), representing a major milestone achievement one year into the agreement.

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) is a leading digital health company revolutionizing how people with chronic conditions manage their health through a user-centric, multi-chronic condition digital therapeutics platform. Our platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain and behavioral health.

Our user-centric platform offers people continuous and customized care for their health, disrupting the traditional episodic approach to healthcare. This approach empowers people to holistically adapt their lifestyles for sustainable behavior change, driving exceptional user satisfaction, retention and results and making the right thing to do the easy thing to do.

Dario provides its highly user-rated solutions globally to health plans and other payers, self-insured employers, providers of care and consumers. To learn more about DarioHealth and its digital health solutions, or for more information, visit http://dariohealth.com .

About MedOne, LC.

Founded in 1999, MedOne is a pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) helping self-funded organizations and their health plan members conveniently access the most appropriate prescription at the most affordable price through its aligned and performance-based pharmacy benefit solution. MedOne's offering focuses on enhancing the member's pharmacy benefit experience, improving clinical outcomes, and reducing net cost for plan sponsors and their members. The offered suite of clinical programs is designed to ensure that patients covered under MedOne plans are provided with safe and appropriate pharmacologic therapy and experience no gaps in care.

MedOne operates in all 50 states and its customer base includes organizations of all sizes and across a variety of industries. MedOne is honored to be included in the 2022 Inc. Magazine's 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America. For more information, visit www.medone-rx.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and the statements of representatives and partners of DarioHealth Corp. related thereto contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the rollout of the Dario solution to MedOne customers with respect to its diabetes solution and potential additional chronic disease states in the future and the expected benefits to be derived by the use of its solution. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate" or "continue" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Factors that may affect the Company's results include, but are not limited to, regulatory approvals, product demand, market acceptance, impact of competitive products and prices, product development, commercialization or technological difficulties, the success or failure of negotiations and trade, legal, social and economic risks, and the risks associated with the adequacy of existing cash resources. Additional factors that could cause or contribute to differences between the Company's actual results and forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned that actual results (including, without limitation, the timing for and results of the Company's commercial and regulatory plans for Dario™ as described herein) may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

DarioHealth Corporate Contact

Mary Mooney

VP Marketing

[email protected]

+1-312-593-4280

Media Contact:

Scott Stachowiak

[email protected]

+1-646-942-5630

MedOne Contact:

Natalie Droeske

[email protected]

+1-630-862-7569

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1920436/DarioHealth_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medone-launches-darios-digital-health-solution-to-help-members-improve-health-with-a-personalized-support-301828324.html

SOURCE DarioHealth Corp.