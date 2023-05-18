Couchbase to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 18, 2023

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ: BASE), the cloud database platform company, today announced that Company management will participate in upcoming investor conferences.

Couchbase_Logo.jpg

Chair, President and CEO Matt Cain will present at the William Blair 43rd Annual Growth Stock Conference in Chicago, Illinois. The presentation will take place on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. CT / 11:00 a.m. ET. Couchbase management will also participate in investor meetings.

Additionally, Chief Financial Officer Greg Henry will participate in the Baird 2023 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference in New York, New York. The presentation will take place on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 6:05 a.m. PT / 9:05 a.m. ET. Couchbase management will also participate in investor meetings.

Live webcasts and replays for both presentations will be available on the Company's investor relations website.

About Couchbase

Modern customer experiences need a flexible database platform that can power applications spanning from cloud to edge and everything in between. Couchbase's mission is to simplify how developers and architects develop, deploy and consume modern applications wherever they are. We have reimagined the database with our fast, flexible and affordable cloud database platform Capella, allowing organizations to quickly build applications that deliver premium experiences to their customers – all with best-in-class price performance. More than 30% of the Fortune 100 trust Couchbase to power their modern applications. For more information, visit www.couchbase.com and follow us on Twitter @couchbase.

Couchbase®, the Couchbase logo and the names and marks associated with Couchbase's products are trademarks of Couchbase, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

favicon.png?sn=SF02681&sd=2023-05-18 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/couchbase-to-present-at-upcoming-investor-conferences-301827126.html

SOURCE Couchbase, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF02681&Transmission_Id=202305180900PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF02681&DateId=20230518
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.