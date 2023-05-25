Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) a global designer, manufacturer, and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool and outdoor living technology, is announcing its participation in the following investor conferences:

Wolfe Research 16th Annual Transportation and Industrials Conference

Date: Tuesday, May 23rd

Location: New York, New York

KeyBanc Capital Markets Industrials & Basic Materials Conference

Date: Wednesday, May 31st

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

William Blair 43rd Annual Growth Stock Conference

Date: Tuesday, June 6th

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Presentation: 11:20 a.m. CT

A link to the live audio webcast of Hayward’s presentation at the William Blair 43rd Annual Growth Stock Conference, along with the company’s investor presentation will be found on the investor relations section of Hayward’s website at http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.hayward.com.

About Hayward Holdings, Inc.

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) is a leading global designer and manufacturer of pool and outdoor living technology. With a mission to deliver exceptional products, outstanding service, and innovative solutions to transform the experience of water, Hayward offers a full line of energy-efficient and sustainable residential and commercial pool equipment including pumps, filters, heaters, cleaners, sanitizers, LED lighting, and water features all digitally connected through Hayward’s intuitive IoT-enabled SmartPad™.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230518005176/en/