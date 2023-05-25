This June, Procter & Gamble® (P&G) and iHeartMedia invite people everywhere to join “Can’t Cancel Pride 2023 – The Future Starts Now,” an evening recognizing the LGBTQ+ community and celebrating organizations creating a more inclusive and equal world. The special event will feature performances from some of today’s hottest artists and appearances from influential voices in the LGBTQ+ community including Elton John Impact Award Recipient Brandi Carlile, Adam Lambert, Big Freedia, Ciara, Billy+Porter, Hayley Kiyoko, Kesha, Kelsea Ballerini and more on June 15 from the iHeartRadio Theater Los Angeles and remote locations across the country. This year, the event will once again be hosted by singer, actress and social media phenom JoJo+Siwa.

“Can’t Cancel Pride” was started during the COVID-19 pandemic when so many Pride events were forced to cancel around the world and has raised over $11 million for six participating LGBTQ+ charitable organizations including, GLAAD, The Trevor Project, National Black Justice Coalition, SAGE, CenterLink and OutRight Action International. In 2022 alone, Can’t Cancel Pride reached 20 million viewers and listeners.

Now in its fourth year, the event will focus on the achievements of the past, the urgency of the present moment and the hope for the future of the LGBTQ+ community. The show will explore how leaders of the past addressed LGBTQ+ issues and provided the foundation for change; how advocates are expanding opportunities today; and how the next generation is building the groundwork for a safe, equitable and joyous future.

This year, Brandi Carlile will be honored with the Elton John Impact Award for her humanitarian work with the Looking+Out+Foundation (LOF), which amplifies the impact of music by empowering those without a voice by funding causes and organizations that often go unnoticed. Founded by Brandi Carlile, Tim and Phil Hanseroth in 2008, the organization bands together with fans, non-profits and female LGBTQ+ owned businesses to translate voices of song to voices of action.

“The return of ‘Can’t Cancel Pride’ is always an exciting time, as we bring iHeartMedia’s audiences together across broadcast, podcasts and social to celebrate the strength of the LGBTQ+ community,” said Gayle Troberman, Chief Marketing Officer for iHeartMedia. “This year we shine a spotlight on how far we’ve come and how much more there is to do to fuel equality and inclusion in support of these important organizations making the world better for the LGBTQ+ community everyday around the nation.”

With support from P&G brands including, Always®, Bounty®, Cascade®, Charmin®, Dawn®, Downy®, Febreze®, Gillette® Intimate, Metamucil®, Pantene®, Swiffer®, Tide® and OLAY®, the one-hour benefit special, produced by iHeartMedia and P&G, will stream on iHeartRadio’s YouTube and Facebook pages as well as iHeartRadio’s PrideRadio.com, Revry, The Roku Channel and The Advocate Channel on June 15 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. The event will be available on-demand throughout Pride Month until Friday, June 30.

“What began as an effort to provide relief for the community’s most vulnerable amid the Covid pandemic, remains just as important today,” said Brent Miller, Can't Cancel Pride Co-Founder and P&G Senior Director, Global LGBTQ+ Equality & Inclusion. “I’m proud that Can’t Cancel Pride has raised over $11 million to help fund organizations that offer critical support, from youth services to elderly care, and to continue to partner with some of the world’s best and brightest LGBTQ+ and ally performers to support and celebrate the LGBTQ+ community!”

The event is a month-long Pride celebration throughout June. iHeartMedia radio stations will air spots encouraging listeners to tune into the livestream on June 15 and watch the event on demand. Fans can follow along on social media using the hashtag #CantCancelPride and support the participating nonprofits by visiting cantcancelpride.com or texting “RAINBOW” to 513-654-2622.

Additional proud partners of “Can’t Cancel Pride” include Harris Teeter, Native, OLAY®, Walmart and Vicks®, with more to be announced.

Executive Producers for “Can’t Cancel Pride” are John Sykes, Tom Poleman, Bart Peters and Gayle Troberman of iHeartMedia; “Can’t Cancel Pride” Co-Founder Brent Miller of P&G; David Collins, Michael Williams, Rob Eric, Renata Lombardo and John Wehage of Scout Productions and Executive Producer and Showrunner Larissa A.K. Matsson of Scout Productions.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc. [Nasdaq: IHRT] is the leading audio media company in America, reaching over 90% of Americans every month. iHeart’s broadcast radio assets alone have more consumer reach in the U.S. than any other media outlet; twice the reach of the next largest broadcast radio company; and over four times the ad-enabled reach of the largest digital only audio service. iHeart is the largest podcast publisher according to Podtrac, with more downloads than the next two podcast publishers combined and has the number one social footprint among audio players, with seven times more followers than the next audio media brand, and the only fully integrated audio ad tech solution across broadcast, streaming and podcasts. The company continues to leverage its strong audience connection and unparalleled consumer reach to build new platforms, products and services. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

About P&G

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at www.pg.com%2Fnews.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230518005188/en/