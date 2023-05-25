Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD, Financial), the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, and Credence ID, a leading provider of mobile biometric and credential authentication solutions, today announced the deployment of a digital ID acceptance solution that allows residents to use mobile driver's licenses (mDLs) as a more secure and convenient option to expedite routine, in-person transactions. The new solution will be offered first at the Scottsdale Arizona Motor Vehicle Division (AZ MVD) location.

The new solution incorporates technology, developed by Credence ID called Verify with Credence™, and is the next step in the AZ MVD’s broader plans to streamline operations and continually improve the customer experience. Residents can check in by tapping or scanning their mobile driver’s license at Tap2iD™ digital readers to verify their identity and enable a more seamless experience. The solution can also support transactions such as car title transfers, adding more efficiency to traditionally time-intensive experiences.

"Our digital ID verification solution has been designed to meet the evolving needs of modern society, where mobile devices are the norm," said Bruce Hanson, CEO of Credence ID. "By collaborating with Kyndryl, we can offer a complete end-to-end solution that is scalable and convenient. We are excited to be part of this innovation and look forward to the benefits it will bring to the AZ MVD and its customers."

This digital acceptance solution for mDLs uses biometric technology already present in mobile phones to validate the identity of the user, providing an added layer of security. Users can access their mDL for AZ MVD transactions through a security—enabled app or in their phone’s native wallet as a standalone form of identification or alongside a physical ID card. The tap or scan functionality at the AZ MVD works with all International Organization of Standardization (ISO18013-5)-compliant digital wallets.

"We are delighted Credence ID has joined us to offer this innovative solution to the Arizona MVD," said Brian Shell, Senior Partner at Kyndryl US. "AZ MVD is always quick to embrace and pioneer new technologies that improve the citizen experience. This project is a perfect example of how IT services can be used to transform processes, making them more efficient, secure, and customer friendly."

The deployment of the digital ID acceptance solution at the Arizona MVD marks a step towards the adoption of mDLs nationwide. This work is part of the Arizona MVD’s broader digital+transformation+journey, led by Kyndryl, which most recently included re-designing back-end and front-end processes, rebuilding applications and migrating data to the cloud. Kyndryl also built and manages more than 60 services online for real-time Arizona MVD transactions, including the application that supports the new digital ID transaction experience.

