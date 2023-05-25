Ingevity Corporation ( NYSE:NGVT, Financial) today published its 2022+sustainability+report highlighting advancements in the company’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals, long-term vision for operating sustainably and ongoing commitment to delivering renewably sourced and biodegradable products that assist customers and end users with reducing ecological impact. The company also announced new sustainability goals for advancing environmental, safety and community impact initiatives.

“Ingevity was at the forefront of manufacturing sustainable products long before anyone was even talking about sustainability. It’s in our DNA,” said Ingevity president and CEO, John Fortson. “And while our chemistries and technologies are the catalysts for our sustainability journey, we know our ability to purify, protect and enhance extends far beyond the benefits of our products.”

The company’s “catalyst for good” report provides information on 2022 activity, focusing on four sustainability catalysts for long-term value creation for customers, employees and investors. Additional features in this report include:

Highlight on the company’s diversification of renewable raw materials to include development of alternative bio-based feedstocks

Report on alignment with United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDG) specific to each sustainability catalyst

Introduction of the company’s Sustainability and Safety Committee, established by the Board of Directors in 2022

“Our 2022 sustainability report brings to life the great work our employees are doing at every Ingevity location,” added Fortson. “I’m proud of how our efforts to operate sustainably in 2022 helped us advance to EcoVadis Gold, receive recognition as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies from Newsweek Magazine and build on our reputation as a forward-looking, sustainable solutions provider.”

Ingevity’s new sustainability+goals include an environmental initiative for manufacturing operations to achieve carbon neutrality for scope 1 and scope 2 absolute greenhouse gas emissions, and two goals to advance safety performance and community funding and volunteerism initiatives.

Separate Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) indices were published on Ingevity’s website as companion documents.

Ingevity’s 2022 report is governed by its material issues, stakeholder interests, business priorities and the requirements of the Global Reporting Initiative’s Standards, core option, and is aligned with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) standard for chemicals. Ingevity self-certifies the information contained in the index and data appendix is as accurate and inclusive as possible as reflected by the management systems that were in place prior to January 1, 2023. The report, indices and further information on the company’s sustainability initiative can be found here.

Ingevity: Purify, Protect and Enhance

Ingevity provides products and technologies that purify, protect and enhance the world around us. Through a team of talented and experienced people, we develop, manufacture and bring to market solutions that help customers solve complex problems and make the world more sustainable. We operate in three reporting segments: Performance Chemicals, which includes specialty chemicals and pavement technologies; Advanced Polymer Technologies, which includes biodegradable plastics and polyurethane materials; and Performance Materials, which includes activated carbon. Our products are used in a variety of demanding applications, including adhesives, agrochemicals, asphalt paving, bioplastics, coatings, elastomers, lubricants, pavement markings, publication inks, oil exploration and production and automotive components that reduce gasoline vapor emissions. Headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina, Ingevity operates from 31 countries around the world and employs approximately 2,050 people. The company’s common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange ( NYSE:NGVT, Financial). For more information visit www.ingevity.com. Follow Ingevity on LinkedIn.

