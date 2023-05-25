Beacon Releases Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report

50 minutes ago
Beacon (Nasdaq: BECN) announced today that it has released its second annual Corporate+Social+Responsibility+%28CSR%29+Report. This report provides an expanded, quantified view of Beacon’s Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) commitments which are rooted in the company’s values.

“Our 2022 CSR Report highlights the winning culture we are building which is an integral part of Beacon’s Ambition 2025 strategy,” said Julian Francis, Beacon’s President and CEO. “We have worked hard to train and engage every employee in operating safely, to provide talent development opportunities that build careers, and to establish partnerships to support and uplift our communities. We are also making early progress on our emissions intensity reduction commitment by focusing on our fleet and facilities to improve fuel efficiency and reduce energy consumption. I am proud of our efforts to help our customers BUILD MORE while Putting People First, Making Every Day Safer, and Doing the Right Thing.”

New in this year’s report we proudly:

  • Share safety performance data to provide transparency about our OSHA indicators
  • Provide more employee diversity data by disclosing the gender and ethnicity of our management
  • Highlight new charitable partnerships with Rebuilding+Together and K9s+For+Warriors
  • Showcase the results of our dedication to skill building and helping our employees reach their full potential
  • Disclose our greenhouse gas (GHG) scope 1 and 2 emissions intensity and progress towards our 2030 goal of 50% reduction
  • Report on our total energy use and initiatives to reduce the energy impact of our branch network
  • Disclose total and per-branch water usage
  • Explain how we conduct stakeholder engagement to gain insights and promote continuous improvement

Beacon’s full 2022 CSR Report is available at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.becn.com%2F2022-csr-report.

About Beacon

Founded in 1928, Beacon is a Fortune 500, publicly traded distributor of building products, including roofing materials and complementary products, such as siding and waterproofing. The company operates over 490 branches throughout all 50 states in the U.S. and 6 provinces in Canada. Beacon serves an extensive base of nearly 100,000 customers, utilizing its vast branch network and diverse service offerings to provide high-quality products and support throughout the entire business lifecycle. Beacon offers its own private label brand, TRI-BUILT®, and has a proprietary digital account management suite, Beacon PRO+, which allows customers to manage their businesses online. Beacon’s stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol BECN. To learn more about Beacon, please visit www.becn.com.

