GXO Partners with Multiverse to Launch a Data Training Academy

50 minutes ago
Logistics leader’s continued investment in training and development affirms it as an employer of choice

LONDON, U.K., May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (: GXO), the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, announced today that it is partnering with Multiverse, a world-class training and coaching company, to launch a Data Academy to further increase data literacy and drive efficiency across the GXO organization, while providing a clear and rewarding career path for employees.

“We’re excited to work with Multiverse to launch this new training program for our team members in the U.K.,” said Mark Simmons, HR Director, UK & Ireland at GXO. “Developing the right data skills in-house is crucial for our success because our customers expect us to deliver better value through greater insights and improved efficiency, driven by data. This new Data Academy is another example of how GXO is working every day to make our company an employer of choice, empowering employee growth through industry-leading salary and benefits, opportunities for training and development and a workplace that is safe and inclusive.”

GXO team members will be enrolled in Multiverse’s 15-month Data Fellowship program, receiving best-in-class training in data analysis that will enable them to clean, analyze and model data as well as to explain data and its uses to non-specialists. GXO has already enrolled 20 team members and believes those who successfully complete the program will be able to identify revenue and cost-saving opportunities for the company and its customers and boost data-driven decision-making across the company. Participants will also learn to use Tableau, an application that helps extract actionable insights from data.

Peppa Wise, Vice President GTM UK at Multiverse, said: "Data is a key tool for unlocking growth, efficiency and opportunities. But data can only be harnessed with the right skills in place throughout an organisation – and apprenticeships are simply the best way to develop those skills. Through our partnership and our shared commitment to developing talent, GXO’s apprentices will get access to outstanding data training that happens through work and is guided by industry experts.”

In 2022, GXO was named one of the UK’s Top 100 Apprenticeship Employers. Throughout the country, GXO has more than 1,000 apprentices in warehouses and offices learning how to succeed in fields such as logistics planning and operations, business administration, human resources, finance and information technology.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc. (: GXO) is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is benefiting from the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO is committed to providing a diverse, world-class workplace for more than 130,000 team members across more than 970 facilities totaling approximately 200 million square feet. The company partners with the world’s leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

About Multiverse

Multiverse delivers world-class training in a wide range of qualifications in tech, data, and engineering. Apprentices benefit from one-to-one coaching with an industry expert and are supported by a thriving community with events, socials, mentoring and leadership programmes.

