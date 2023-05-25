MeridianLink%2C+Inc. (NYSE: MLNK), a leading provider of modern software platforms for financial institutions and consumer reporting agencies, today announced the recipients of its inaugural Arc Awards at a ceremony during the company’s annual User Forum at Disneyland® Resort in Anaheim, CA.

The Arc Awards recognize and celebrate financial institutions that leverage MeridianLink solutions in creative ways to solve business challenges, fuel growth, and assist their clients and communities. MeridianLink® awarded ten recipients from many qualified applicants in recognition of their strategic thinking, innovation, and effective use of the MeridianLink® One platform.

This year’s recipients of the MeridianLink Arc Award are:

D.L. Evans Bank

Carolinas Telco Federal Credit Union

Direct Federal Credit Union

Farmers Insurance Federal Credit Union

FedChoice Federal Credit Union

Florida Credit Union

Generations Federal Credit Union

Member One Federal Credit Union

SAFE Federal Credit Union

Self-Help Federal Credit Union

“MeridianLink partners with some of the most innovative, customer-focused financial institutions in the industry,” said MeridianLink Chief Marketing Officer Suresh Balasubramanian. “I can think of no better proof point than this inaugural class of Arc Award recipients. We are proud to celebrate these outstanding institutions and support their important work of providing efficient, reliable financial services to communities all over the country.”

The Arc Awards will return as part of the 2024 MeridianLink User Forum, taking place from April 29 – May 2 in Nashville.

ABOUT MERIDIANLINK

MeridianLink® (NYSE: MLNK) powers digital lending and account opening for financial institutions and provides data verification solutions for consumer reporting agencies. MeridianLink’s scalable, cloud-based platforms help customers build deeper relationships with consumers through data-driven, personalized experiences across the entire lending life cycle.

MeridianLink enables customers to accelerate revenue growth, reduce risk, and exceed consumer expectations through seamless digital experiences. Its partner marketplace supports hundreds of integrations for tailored innovation. For more than 20 years, MeridianLink has prioritized the democratization of lending for consumers, businesses, and communities. Learn more at www.meridianlink.com.

