MeridianLink Announces Recipients of Inaugural Arc Award During the 2023 User Forum

Author's Avatar
51 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

MeridianLink%2C+Inc. (NYSE: MLNK), a leading provider of modern software platforms for financial institutions and consumer reporting agencies, today announced the recipients of its inaugural Arc Awards at a ceremony during the company’s annual User Forum at Disneyland® Resort in Anaheim, CA.

The Arc Awards recognize and celebrate financial institutions that leverage MeridianLink solutions in creative ways to solve business challenges, fuel growth, and assist their clients and communities. MeridianLink® awarded ten recipients from many qualified applicants in recognition of their strategic thinking, innovation, and effective use of the MeridianLink® One platform.

This year’s recipients of the MeridianLink Arc Award are:

  • D.L. Evans Bank
  • Carolinas Telco Federal Credit Union
  • Direct Federal Credit Union
  • Farmers Insurance Federal Credit Union
  • FedChoice Federal Credit Union
  • Florida Credit Union
  • Generations Federal Credit Union
  • Member One Federal Credit Union
  • SAFE Federal Credit Union
  • Self-Help Federal Credit Union

“MeridianLink partners with some of the most innovative, customer-focused financial institutions in the industry,” said MeridianLink Chief Marketing Officer Suresh Balasubramanian. “I can think of no better proof point than this inaugural class of Arc Award recipients. We are proud to celebrate these outstanding institutions and support their important work of providing efficient, reliable financial services to communities all over the country.”

The Arc Awards will return as part of the 2024 MeridianLink User Forum, taking place from April 29 – May 2 in Nashville.

ABOUT MERIDIANLINK

MeridianLink® (NYSE: MLNK) powers digital lending and account opening for financial institutions and provides data verification solutions for consumer reporting agencies. MeridianLink’s scalable, cloud-based platforms help customers build deeper relationships with consumers through data-driven, personalized experiences across the entire lending life cycle.

MeridianLink enables customers to accelerate revenue growth, reduce risk, and exceed consumer expectations through seamless digital experiences. Its partner marketplace supports hundreds of integrations for tailored innovation. For more than 20 years, MeridianLink has prioritized the democratization of lending for consumers, businesses, and communities. Learn more at www.meridianlink.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230518005357r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230518005357/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.