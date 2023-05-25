The latest numbers from Allstate show that catalytic converter replacements among its customers grew 1,155% nationally between 2019 and 2022. You read that right: Over a thousand percent!

And Allstate is not alone in this epidemic. According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, an insurance industry trade organization, catalytic converter thefts nationwide increased 1,215% between 2019 and 2022.

In several states, Allstate saw replacements soar well beyond the national rate during this time. In the Pacific Northwest, Oregon and Washington had increases over 7,000%. On the East Coast, Pennsylvania, Connecticut and New York rounded out the top five states with increases between 4,500% and 7,000%.

What’s the deal with catalytic converters, anyway? They control your car’s exhaust emissions. They also contain precious metals that attract thieves.

Top 12 States by Increase in Catalytic Converter Replacements from 2019 to 2022 (Allstate)

Rank State Increase Rank State Increase 1 Oregon +7,200% 7 Colorado +3,300% 2 Washington +7,150% 8 Tennessee +3,100% 3 Pennsylvania +6,950% 9 New Jersey +2,767% 4 Connecticut +6,400% 10 Nevada +2,700% 5 New York +4,583% 11 Texas +2,217% 6 Missouri +4,000% 12 Arizona +2,200%

“Catalytic converter thefts exploded during the pandemic,” says Craig Edmonds, Allstate’s vice president of Auto Physical Damage Claims. “Supply chain disruptions raised the value of these parts. And because they’re relatively easy to steal, theft rings have pounced, creating a multimillion-dollar black market enterprise. Fortunately, there are ways to protect yourself from becoming a victim.”

Check Your Insurance Coverage

Comprehensive coverage can pay to repair or replace a covered vehicle damaged by vandalism, theft or attempted theft.

“Having the right insurance policy can be beneficial to both your wallet and peace of mind,” Edmonds says. “Without comprehensive coverage, you could end up paying thousands of dollars in parts and repairs if your catalytic converter is stolen.”

Try to Prevent the Theft

You can help make your catalytic converter – and car – less appealing to thieves:

Park in well-lit areas and close to building entrances.

If a garage is available, park inside and keep the garage door shut.

Use an alarm system to alert thieves that a vehicle is protected.

Check if your local repair shop or police department can help. This can include: Mounting a steel plate or cabled covering directly to the catalytic converter to prevent it from being stolen. Painting the converter with a bright color and putting your vehicle identification number (VIN) on it.



Allstate is a proud member of the National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies (NAMIC), which has supported state legislation designed to reduce catalytic converter thefts, including making it harder to resell stolen parts and imposing tougher penalties for thieves.

