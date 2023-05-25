BANNOCKBURN, Ill., May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stericycle, Inc. ( SRCL) today announced that Janet Zelenka, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Information Officer, will present at the Baird 2023 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference in New York on Thursday, June 8, 2023, and will participate in investor meetings along with Zabi Hotaki, Senior Vice President, Finance; and Andrew Ellis, Vice President Investor Relations and Enterprise Finance.



About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc., ( SRCL) is a U.S. based business-to-business services company and leading provider of compliance-based solutions that protects people and brands, promotes health and well-being, and safeguards the environment. Stericycle serves customers in the U.S. and 15 other countries with solutions for regulated waste and compliance services and secure information destruction. For more information about Stericycle, please visit stericycle.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Stericycle Investor Relations

Toll free: 1-800-643-0240 ext. 2012

Local: 1-847-607-2012

[email protected]

Stericycle Media Contact

847-964-2288

[email protected]