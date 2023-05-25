Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE: UBA and UBP) to Regency Centers Corporation is fair to Urstadt Biddle shareholders. Under the terms of the agreement, Urstadt Biddle’s Class A Common (UBA) and Common (UBP) stockholders will receive 0.347 of a newly-issued Regency share for each UBA or UBP share they own. Upon closing, Urstadt Biddle shareholders will own approximately 7% of the combined company.

Halper Sadeh encourages Urstadt Biddle shareholders to %3Cb%3Eclick+here+to+learn+more+about+their+legal+rights+and+options%3C%2Fb%3E or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected].

The investigation concerns whether Urstadt Biddle and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Urstadt Biddle shareholders; (2) determine whether Regency is underpaying for Urstadt Biddle; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Urstadt Biddle shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Urstadt Biddle shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

