SS&C Announces Latest Updates to SS&C Blue Prism Intelligent Automation Platform

52 minutes ago
PR Newswire

WINDSOR, Conn., May 18, 2023

WINDSOR, Conn., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced the latest product updates to its SS&C Blue Prism Intelligent Automation Platform. The latest updates will help organizations extract value from intelligent automation programs to achieve business growth and improve the customer and employee experience.

"This latest launch demonstrates our commitment to growing and accelerating our investment in innovation, while working with our customers to support their strategic priorities," said Colin Redbond, Managing Director, Product, SS&C Blue Prism. "In addition to the latest technology, organizations can leverage our expertise, trusted framework and insights to get automation right and support continuous monitoring and improvements."

The newly available set of product updates include:

  • Chorus – enhanced operational analytics within this process orchestration tool provide robust visualizations, new dashboard-authoring capabilities, a more intuitive interface and key security improvements, all helping provide operation leaders with real-time, actionable insight into what's going on inside their operations.
  • Process Intelligence – enhanced analysis, prediction and simulation capabilities, a refreshed, intuitive user interface and new integrations with Chorus. The enhancements enable organizations to improve the management of enterprise-wide automation efforts.
  • UX Builder – the new form designer enables business users to create end-to-end digital experiences by building enterprise web applications, bringing together data from multiple systems and seamlessly integrating digital workers and BPM services.
  • Desktop — provides a holistic environment to manage attended and unattended digital workers, simplifying the management of a unified workforce underpinned by central auditing, control, and governance.
  • Robotic Operating Model™ 2 (ROM™ 2) – the updated version of SS&C Blue Prism's industry-leading methodology now focuses on all intelligent automation capabilities and includes a 5-stage journey to provide organizations the best guidance for their current business needs.

More than 2,800 customers worldwide run their operations on SS&C Blue Prism, digitizing operations across financial services, insurance, health and pharma, banking, and more. To learn more about SS&C Blue Prism's intelligent automation offering and upcoming innovations, speak to an expert.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 20,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

SOURCE: SS&C

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

SOURCE SS&C

