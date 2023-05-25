Calix%2C+Inc. (NYSE: CALX) announces the availability of three Calix+GigaSpire%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+BLAST systems in its world-leading portfolio. The GigaSpire BLAST u10xe%2C+u4hm%2C+and+u4g systems are tailored to a variety of premium, high-value subscriber profiles, enabling broadband service providers (BSPs) to address an even broader range of use cases. These include small businesses, gaming enthusiasts, subscribers who want to extend Wi-Fi experiences outdoors to the backyard or patio, or residents in apartments or multi-dwelling units (MDUs). Featuring the latest Wi-Fi technologies, these systems provide faster speeds, better coverage, and increased capacity, offering seamless connectivity within and around the home or business. With an expanding portfolio of systems for the Calix platform, BSPs can easily deliver the exceptional Wi-Fi experiences that subscribers want and need.

Because each new GigaSpire BLAST u10xe, u4hm, and u4g system is pre-integrated on the Calix platform, BSPs can deploy them in days rather than weeks or months—dramatically lowering operating expenses (OPEX). This flexibility allows Calix customers to reduce inventory, simplify training, and streamline field installations. Thanks to the power of the Calix platform, BSPs are leveraging these systems to unlock new market segments, differentiate their services against legacy competitors, and accelerate time to revenue.

The latest additions to the GigaSpire BLAST portfolio include:

u10xe: Optimal for high-bandwidth active gamers, demanding home users, or small businesses. With pre-integrated Wi-Fi 6E capabilities—including high-gain and tri-band antennas—the u10xe is the ultimate router for lightning-fast 10G Ethernet. This enables BSPs to support small businesses in their community as they leverage Calix+SmartBiz™ to expand into new markets. Additionally, this system delivers high-bandwidth services such as online gaming thanks to greater capacity, faster speeds, and lower latency. It also supports the rapidly growing number of consumer devices that use Wi-Fi 6E technology, including 4K and 8K televisions, computers, and mobile devices.

With pre-integrated Wi-Fi 6E capabilities—including high-gain and tri-band antennas—the u10xe is the ultimate router for lightning-fast 10G Ethernet. This enables BSPs to support small businesses in their community as they leverage Calix+SmartBiz™ to expand into new markets. Additionally, this system delivers high-bandwidth services such as online gaming thanks to greater capacity, faster speeds, and lower latency. It also supports the rapidly growing number of consumer devices that use Wi-Fi 6E technology, including 4K and 8K televisions, computers, and mobile devices. u4hm: Extend the Wi-Fi experience outdoors—to backyards and beyond. The u4hm is a powerful, dual-band Wi-Fi 6 mesh system designed to replicate the whole-home Wi-Fi experience in the great outdoors. This durable, weather-proof system extends residential Wi-Fi coverage into backyards, patios, and pool areas. The u4hm also includes integrated Power over Ethernet (PoE) that allows it to be placed in locations without local power supply for optimal outdoor location flexibility.

The u4hm is a powerful, dual-band Wi-Fi 6 mesh system designed to replicate the whole-home Wi-Fi experience in the great outdoors. This durable, weather-proof system extends residential Wi-Fi coverage into backyards, patios, and pool areas. The u4hm also includes integrated Power over Ethernet (PoE) that allows it to be placed in locations without local power supply for optimal outdoor location flexibility. u4g: Offer subscribers a simplified premises solution in a compact, appealing design. The u4g offers a compact, all-in-one integrated GPON-based Wi-Fi 6 system perfect for smaller residences and tenants in MDUs. The u4g complements the recently announced GigaSpire BLAST u4xg for XGS-PON, further expanding the choice of systems available to address every subscriber’s needs and requirements.

“Bulloch Solutions is committed to offering our residential and commercial fiber subscribers across Bulloch County, Georgia, the very latest Wi-Fi technologies from Calix to help us gain market share and beat the competition,” said Stuart Gregory, director of business development, Bulloch Solutions. “We’re excited to be one of the first providers to offer the new Calix systems designed to meet demand for new use cases requiring faster speeds, greater reach, and improved reliability. The GigaSpire BLAST u10xe with integrated Wi-Fi 6E will give us a unique offering for high-bandwidth users that none of our competitors can match. Meanwhile, the u4hm will enable us to extend Wi-Fi so we can truly deliver an unrivalled ‘whole home’ experience—both indoors and outdoors—that will transform our subscriber experience.”

“Broadband subscribers demand seamless connectivity at the ever-growing number of locations where they connect with the network—throughout the home, by the pool, at a small business, or on the move,” said Shane Eleniak, chief product officer at Calix. “By introducing this expanded range of residential Wi-Fi systems, we’re enabling BSPs to offer the most advanced Wi-Fi technologies and expand into previously unreachable markets—offering differentiated services that keep them one step ahead of the competition. Moreover, thanks to the power and flexibility of the Calix platform, BSPs can deploy these new systems quickly and easily by seamlessly integrating with operations, customer support, and other teams.”

In this webinar, “Beat+the+Competition+With+Invincible+%28and+Invisible%29+Wi-Fi%2C” discover how the latest Wi-Fi systems from Calix deliver an unrivalled subscriber experience that provides BSPs with a competitive edge.

About Calix

Calix%2C+Inc. (NYSE: CALX)—Calix cloud and software platforms enable service providers of all types and sizes to innovate and transform. Our customers utilize the real-time data and insights from Calix platforms to simplify their businesses and deliver experiences that excite their subscribers. The resulting growth in subscriber acquisition, loyalty, and revenue creates more value for their businesses and communities. This is the Calix mission: To enable broadband service providers of all sizes to simplify, excite, and grow.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon management’s current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this release, and we assume no obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statement to reflect any event or circumstance after the date of this release, except as required by law. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from current expectations based on risks and uncertainties affecting Calix’s business. The reader is cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Additional information on potential factors that could affect Calix’s results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov.

Calix and the Calix logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Calix and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Calix’s trademarks can be found at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.calix.com%2Fpages%2Ftrademarks.html. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230518005366/en/