CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD) today announced that Forrester Research, Inc. named CrowdStrike a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Managed Detection and Response (MDR), Q2 2023 report[1]. According to Forrester[1], “few companies can boast a string of successes like CrowdStrike. The vendor became a pre-eminent incident response firm and a dominant player in the endpoint security space. It delivers an exceptional MDR service and taught cybersecurity firms how SaaS businesses work.”

As the Forrester report states, “CrowdStrike’s extensive view of the threat landscape and incident response services give it an advantage when it comes to threat intelligence and managed detection. [...] For companies that are looking to source products, platforms and services from one provider and that want superior threat intelligence added in, then CrowdStrike is the right choice.”

In Forrester’s evaluation, CrowdStrike received the highest score possible in the following 12 of the 23 criteria:

Current Offering: Threat Hunting, Threat Intelligence, Managed Detection, Managed Response, Dashboards and Reporting, Platform Capabilities

Threat Hunting, Threat Intelligence, Managed Detection, Managed Response, Dashboards and Reporting, Platform Capabilities Strategy: Product Vision, Market Approach, Adoption, Commercial Model

Product Vision, Market Approach, Adoption, Commercial Model Market Presence: Revenue, Number of Customers

CrowdStrike’s industry-leading MDR, CrowdStrike+Falcon%26reg%3B+Complete, is a managed detection and response offering that delivers 24/7 proactive threat hunting, expert investigation, integrated threat intelligence and hands-on surgical remediation to help organizations of all sizes close the cybersecurity skills gap. According to a Forrester Consulting study on the Total+Economic+Impact%26trade%3B+of+CrowdStrike+Falcon+Complete, Forrester estimates that a composite organization comprised of interviewees with experience using CrowdStrike generated an estimated 403% ROI, resulting in nearly six million dollars in cost savings over three years and security benefits such as a dramatically reduced risk of data breaches, the elimination of redundant cybersecurity tools and added capacity equivalent to 11 full-time SOC analysts.

“As a pioneer in MDR and adversary intelligence, CrowdStrike’s market-leading platform and innovative approach to service delivery empowers customers to run a state-of-the-art security program without the operational challenges and high overhead costs associated with building one internally,” said Tom Etheridge, chief global services officer at CrowdStrike.

Recently, CrowdStrike also ranked+%231 in Market Share for the second consecutive year in Gartner MDR for Managed Security Services and is the only MDR service that detected 99% of adversary techniques in the 2022+MITRE+Engenuity+ATT%26amp%3BCK%26reg%3B+Evaluations+for+Security+Service+Providers (MITRE Engenuity does not rank or rate participants).

