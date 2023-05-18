Republic Services Opens Recycling Learning Center for Seattle Community

Author's Avatar
53 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SEATTLE, May 18, 2023

Center offers visitors a behind-the-scenes look at the recycling process at the region's largest facility

SEATTLE, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG), a leader in the environmental services industry, opened the Seattle region's first and only recycling education center at the company's recycling facility in Seattle. The Seattle Learning Center is designed to educate the community, including children, on proper recycling behaviors and offers visitors a behind-the-scenes look into recycling technology and the process for different materials.

Republic_Services_Displays.jpg

"Republic Services shares the Puget Sound region's strong commitment to sustainability and the environment," said Ryan Lawler, area president. "Education plays a critical role in the effectiveness of recycling programs, and we're proud to share our expertise through the Seattle Learning Center to increase the amount of recyclable materials collected in our community."

The Learning Center's educational displays showcase recycling facts and best practices, and visually display the recycling process. Guided tours by recycling experts will help visitors learn how to properly recycle materials and the positive impact recycling has on the Puget Sound region. Visitors can climb into the cab of a Republic Services recycling truck, and tours conclude with a virtual view of the recycling center's operations. Free tours of Republic's Seattle Learning Center, located at 2733 3rd Avenue South, can be scheduled by emailing [email protected].

Republic's Seattle Recycling Facility, located within Seattle's SoDo neighborhood, is one of the company's largest, contributing to the region's circular economy. Each year, the facility processes 200,000 tons of recyclables. Reuse of these materials has a climate benefit equal to planting 500,000 acres of forest or taking more than 85,000 gasoline-powered cars off the road.1

Republic Services processes five million tons of recyclable materials annually through its 71 recycling facilities throughout the country. In addition to the Seattle Learning Center, the company operates learning centers in Las Vegas, Nev., and Plano, Texas.

About Republic Services
Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG) is a leader in the environmental services industry. Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides customers with the most complete set of products and services, including recycling, solid waste, special waste, hazardous waste, container rental and field services. Republic's industry-leading commitments to advance circularity, reduce emissions and decarbonize operations are helping deliver on its vision to partner with customers to create a more sustainable world. For more information, please visit RepublicServices.com.

Media
[email protected]
(480) 757-9770

1Calculated using the U.S. EPA's WARM Model.

Republic_Services_Cab.jpg

Republic_Services_Team.jpg

Republic_Services_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA04373&sd=2023-05-18 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/republic-services-opens-recycling-learning-center-for-seattle-community-301828162.html

SOURCE Republic Services, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA04373&Transmission_Id=202305180904PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA04373&DateId=20230518
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.