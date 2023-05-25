Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE: HPP), a unique provider of end-to-end real estate solutions for tech and media tenants,today published its Corporate Responsibility Report for the 2022 calendar year. The report outlines achievements and future goals that further establish Hudson Pacific as a leader in corporate responsibility through its Better Blueprint program. Highlights include ranking #1 amongst office companies in the Americas in the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) Real Estate Assessment, winning Nareit’s Office Leader in the Light Award and inclusion in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index.

“The strength of our Better Blueprint program is a key differentiator for Hudson Pacific as we navigate the dynamic market conditions facing our industry,” said Victor Coleman, Chairman and CEO of Hudson Pacific. “As tenants and investors continue to prioritize sustainably built and operated properties with a focus on employee wellness and social impact, our leadership in corporate responsibility continues to create significant long-term value for our stakeholders.”

“We are incredibly proud of our accomplishments to date, including milestones like being one of the first large real estate companies to achieve carbon neutrality,” said Natalie Teear, Senior Vice President, Innovation, Sustainability and Social Impact for Hudson Pacific. “Now we are doubling down on our commitment to building vibrant, thriving urban spaces and places for the long term. We have streamlined our objectives to align around a new HPPx2030 vision, which includes ambitious targets to reduce our climate impact, grow our portfolio of green products and services, make innovative community investments, and diversify representation of women and people of color in management roles.”

The HPPx2030 vision includes:

100% carbon neutral and 100% renewable electricity in operations for 10 consecutive years

50% absolute reduction in Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions from operations, without offsetting instruments (2018 baseline)

50% absolute reduction in energy and water used in operations (2019 baseline)

Zero waste—meaning a 90% or higher landfill diversion rate—in operations

90% LEED, 80% Fitwel, 75% ENERGY STAR in-service office portfolio

50% absolute reduction in Scope 3 GHG emissions from production vehicles and other transportation assets (2022 baseline)

50% of production services business will come from the “Verde” offering of green production vehicles and other transportation assets

>1% of adjusted net earnings donated annually for 10 consecutive years

$20+ million invested in innovative solutions to homelessness and housing affordability

Equal representation of women in management (director and above), and 100% increase in representation of Black, Hispanic/Latino, and/or Asian employees in management (2021 baseline)

>15% of contractors on-site at all (re)development projects diverse and/or local

The full 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report is available on Hudson Pacific’s website.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific’s unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space. For more information visit HudsonPacificProperties.com.

