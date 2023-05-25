Flexiti+Financial+Inc. (“Flexiti”), a leading provider of point-of-sale consumer financing solutions for retailers, is pleased to announce that it has expanded its partnership with TDG Furniture Inc., Furniture Investment Group Inc., and DFA Operation. Inc. (“The Dufresne Group,” or “TDG”) and now offers customers shopping online at Ashleyhomestore.ca or Dufresne.ca the ease and financial flexibility to immediately apply or use their existing FlexitiCard® at check-out.

A Flexiti (in-store) partner since 2019, Ashley and Dufresne are trusted Canadian home retailer banner stores under TDG specializing in affordable mattresses, furniture, appliances, and accessories. Ashley has 37 retail locations across Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario and Saskatchewan, and Dufresne has 15 locations within Manitoba, Ontario and Saskatchewan. With this partnership advancement, customers can now shop online and use their existing FlexitiCard® at check-out or instantly apply to secure a new FlexitiCard® with 0% interest1 financing plans.

“We’re thrilled when a long-time merchant partner like The Dufresne Group trusts Flexiti’s flexible financing platform to help expand its business offering and further serve customers,” said Peter Kalen, Founder and CEO of Flexiti. “Online customers now have the opportunity to make important life purchases with the option of a flexible financing plan through Flexiti’s trusted on-demand 0% financing solution.”

“Across our Ashley and Dufresne retail stores and now available on our ecommerce sites, we understand the importance of the financial considerations that Canadians take into account before making a large purchase,” said Evan Vermette, Senior Director, Corporate Development at Dufresne. “We’re pleased that this expanded partnership with Flexiti now offers our customers additional financing options in a simple, seamless manner both in-store and online.”

1 O.A.C. Terms and conditions apply.

About Flexiti

Flexiti provides flexible financing to help customers make important purchases. Available at a network of over 8,000 top-tier retail locations and e-commerce sites, including The Brick, Wayfair.ca, Sleep Country, Staples and Birks, Flexiti’s award-winning sales financing platform provides customers and merchants alike with seamless point-of-sale service. Flexiti users can be instantly approved in-store and online to receive 0% interest financing on purchases within their credit limit without needing to reapply. Helping Canadians secure over $3B in flexible financing since inception, Flexiti is one of Canada’s fastest growing sales financing providers. In 2022, Flexiti was named one of Canada’s Top Growing Companies for the fourth consecutive year. In 2021, Flexiti ranked 10th on Deloitte’s Canada’s ‘Technology Fast 50™,’ 54th on Deloitte’s North American ‘Technology Fast 500™,’ and ranked 13th on The Globe and Mail’s ‘2021 Canada’s Top Growing Companies.’ Flexiti is a wholly-owned subsidiary of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO). For more information on Flexiti's service offering and growing Flexiti Network™, visit www.flexiti.com.

About Dufresne

Dufresne is a family-owned and operated Canadian home furnishings retailer specializing in mattresses, furniture, appliances, and accessories. We are proud to announce that we have been recognized as a Best Managed company for the 23rd straight year. This prestigious award recognizes excellence in Canadian-owned and operated companies across a range of industries. It is a testament to our commitment to our purpose of making life better for our teams, guests, and community. We are honored to be part of this distinguished group of Canadian companies, and we will continue to work hard to maintain our position as a leader in the home furnishings retail industry.

At Dufresne, we are more than just a home furnishings retailer. We are a family-owned and operated business with a purpose. Our mission is to make life better for our teams, guests, and community. We are committed to creating a supportive and caring work environment that allows our team members to provide exceptional service to our guests. We are passionate about providing our guests with high-quality products that enhance their homes and lifestyles.

As a proudly Canadian brand, we believe in supporting and caring for our communities across the country. With retail stores in Manitoba, Ontario, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia we have provided jobs and training for thousands of team members and supported numerous charities to make life better for all. We remain committed to our purpose of making life better for our teams, guests, and community. To learn more about Dufresne and our commitment to excellence, please visit www.dufresne.ca.

