Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: ICHR), a leader in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment, today announced management’s participation in the following investor conferences during Q2:

B. Riley Securities 23rd Annual Institutional Investor Conference

Beverly Hills, CA

Conference dates: May 24-25, 2023

Cowen 51st Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

New York, NY

Conference dates: May 31-June 1, 2023

Stifel 2023 Cross Sector Insight Conference

Boston, MA

Conference dates: June 6-7, 2023

Presentation webcast: 1:15pm EDT on June 6th

The presentation material utilized for each conference, as well as a live and archived webcast of the Stifel presentation, will be made available on the investor relations page of Ichor’s website at ir.ichorsystems.com.

About Ichor

We are a leader in the design, engineering and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems and components primarily for semiconductor capital equipment, as well as other industries such as defense/aerospace and medical. Our primary product offerings include gas and chemical delivery subsystems, collectively known as fluid delivery subsystems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. Our gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor and control precise quantities of the specialized gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes such as etch and deposition. Our chemical delivery subsystems precisely blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes such as chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning. We also provide precision-machined components, weldments, e-beam and laser welded components, precision vacuum and hydrogen brazing, surface treatment technologies, and other proprietary products. We are headquartered in Fremont, CA.

