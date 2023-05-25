L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX, Financial) Chair and Chief Executive Officer Christopher E. Kubasik and Chief Financial Officer Michelle Turner will present at the Bernstein Annual Strategic Decisions Conference at 8:00 a.m. ET, June 1, 2023.

The presentation will stream live on the L3Harris+website with a recording available following the event.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris+Technologies is the Trusted Disruptor for the global aerospace and defense industry. With customers’ mission-critical needs always in mind, our 46,000 employees deliver end-to-end technology solutions connecting the space, air, land, sea and cyber domains.

