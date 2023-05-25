Multi-Michelin-starred chef and television personality Gordon Ramsay is set to open two new restaurants at The ROW in Reno. Ramsay’s Kitchen and Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips will open inside Silver Legacy later this year and mark the renowned Chef’s 16th and 17th restaurants with Caesars Entertainment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230518005128/en/

Ramsay's Kitchen and Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips at The ROW Rendering Courtesy of Caesars Entertainment (Graphic: Business Wire)

“Ramsay’s Kitchen and Fish & Chips will be my first establishments in the Reno market and I’m excited that they’ll be at such an amazing destination,” said Ramsay. “I look forward to introducing both concepts to another great city in Northern Nevada with my long-standing partner, Caesars Entertainment.”

Ramsay’s Kitchen will offer a mix of original specialties inspired by Chef Ramsay’s travels, specifically curated for The ROW while Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips will showcase authentic English street food with a bit of flair.

“Food has always been central to our success. My grandfather used to say 'food is our Sinatra.' He began our culinary empire right here in Reno and I'm proud that we're cementing that legacy with the addition of Gordon Ramsay to The ROW,” said Anthony Carano, President and COO of Caesars Entertainment. “Gordon is an incredible partner. We're honored he's part of the Caesars family and thrilled to be bringing Ramsay’s Kitchen and Fish & Chips to Northern Nevada.”

Ramsay’s Kitchen, a sophisticated yet approachable option, will boast more than 260 seats and Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips will offer over 60 seats in the fast-casual space. Both restaurants will be on the mezzanine level of Silver Legacy, where the buffet was previously located, on the 50-yard line of The ROW.

The legacy property of The ROW, Eldorado Resort Casino celebrates its 50th anniversary this summer marking the launch of the Company in Northern Nevada. The addition of Ramsay’s Kitchen and Fish & Chips shows Caesars’ commitment to its roots in the Biggest Little City in the World and its long-standing partner, Gordon Ramsay.

For more information about The ROW, please visit therowreno.com.

About THE ROW

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. presents a one-of-a-kind, unified and distinguished resort experience with THE ROW, in the heart of Reno, comprising six contiguous city blocks, uniting the Eldorado Resort Casino, Circus Circus Reno and Silver Legacy Resort Casino. THE ROW encompasses 21 restaurants, 24 bars and lounges, 11 entertainment venues, six nightspots, over 4,000 luxury rooms and suites, 227,000 square feet of casino space with over 2,500 slot machines, 90 table games and Reno's only Topgolf Swing Suite. With the recent addition of The Spa at Silver Legacy, THE ROW offers an unrivaled relaxation experience and northern Nevada's newest luxury wellness retreat. In addition, THE ROW has nearly 2,400 of the best Team Members in the industry. For more information about THE ROW, located in the heart of Reno, visit TheRowReno.com.

About Gordon Ramsay North America

Gordon Ramsay North America comprises the North American restaurant business of acclaimed chef, restaurateur, TV personality and author Gordon Ramsay. In 2019, Gordon Ramsay inked a deal with private equity firm Lion Capital to expand Gordon Ramsay restaurant concepts across the U.S. The company currently has 21 restaurants across Las Vegas, New York City, Washington D.C., Chicago, Boston, Indiana, Orlando, North Carolina, Atlantic City, Baltimore, Lake Tahoe, Southern California and Kansas City, several of which are in partnership with Caesars Entertainment.

The group is tapping into several of Gordon Ramsay’s successful U.S. and international key brands including Gordon Ramsay HELL’S KITCHEN, Gordon Ramsay Steak, Ramsay’s Kitchen, Gordon Ramsay Burger, Gordon Ramsay Street Pizza and Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips.

In addition to the Gordon Ramsay North America restaurants, there are 52 international restaurants in the Gordon Ramsay Restaurants portfolio worldwide, where Gordon Ramsay holds a total of 7 Michelin stars.

For more information, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.gordonramsayrestaurants.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230518005128/en/