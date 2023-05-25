Missouri Virtual Academy Celebrates First-Ever Commencement Ceremony as a School

1 hours ago
The students of Missouri Virtual Academy, an online public school serving K-12 grade students throughout the state, will soon move forward to begin the rest of their lives. MOVA will celebrate its graduates in person with a commencement ceremony on May 20 at 11 AM.

“We are so thrilled to be celebrating our first ever MOVA graduating class,” said Steve Richards, Executive Director at Missouri Virtual Academy. “After four years of existence and changes in state law, we finally get to celebrate the achievements of MOVA’s students as a school.”

Collectively, the class of 2023 – which includes more than 55 and approximately 9 students who will graduate with a cumulative GPA above 3.5 – reports it has been accepted to trade schools, colleges, and universities across the country as well as several branches of the military. Many students are also headed straight into the workforce or continue at positions that they have held throughout high school.

As MOVA’s first ever graduating class, each student’s accomplishments will be celebrated including one student’s impressive 31 on the ACT. The ceremony will have three keynote speakers: Steve Richards - MOVA Executive Director, Dr. Tania Farran - MOVA High School Principal, and Grandview R-2 School District Superintendent - Mr. Matt Zoph.

Missouri Virtual Academy’s graduates have crossed the finish line of graduation and are prepared for their next adventure in life.

Prior to the pandemic, students enrolled in virtual school for a number of reasons—some were looking to escape bullying, some may have fallen academically off track, and others were looking for an alternative to the traditional classroom setting.

MOVA’s students access a robust online curriculum in the core subjects and a host of electives and attend live virtual classes taught by state-certified teachers.

Missouri Virtual Academy invites all families and friends worldwide to join the celebration. Details of the graduation ceremonies are as follows:

WHAT: Missouri Virtual Academy 2023 Graduation Ceremony

WHEN: May 20 at 11AM

WHERE: Grandview R-2 School District Hillsboro, Missouri

CONTACT: For any questions about the celebrations, please contact Steve Richards at [email protected]. For media inquiries, please contact Ken Schwartz at [email protected].

About Missouri Virtual Academy

Missouri Virtual Academy (MOVA) is a tuition-free online public charter school authorized by Grandview R-2 School District. As part of the Missouri public school system, MOVA is tuition-free and provides families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. For more information about MOVA, visit mova.k12.com.

